Politics
Meeting with Czech Prime Minister Jokowi encourages economic and defense cooperation
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister (PM) of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala at the Steigenberger Wiltcher Hotel, Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday (14/11/2022).
On this occasion, the President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the sympathy of the Czech Prime Minister for the tragedy of the earthquake in Cianjur.
Furthermore, the President also congratulated the Czech Presidency for the Council of the European Union this year.
“Thank you for your sympathy for the tragedy of the earthquake in Cianjur. And congratulations on the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which coincides with the momentum of 45 years of ASEAN-EU partnership,” President Jokowi said. at the opening of the introductory meeting, quoted in a press release from the presidential secretariat.
During the meeting, President Jokowi also touched on several issues, namely economic cooperation, strategic defense and industrial cooperation, and Indo-Pacific cooperation.
“Several measures that I think can be encouraged to increase trade include accelerating the completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA. I also hope that the Czech investment plan can also be realized soon,” Jokowi said. .
In the field of defense and strategic industry, the Head of State appreciated the Czech participation in Indo-Defense 2022.
According to Jokowi, strategic defense and industrial cooperation should be strengthened, including through joint production, technology transfer and investment in manufacturing.
Finally, President Jokowi invited the Czechs to the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum to be held in Indonesia in 2023 as part of building an inclusive architecture so that stability, peace and prosperity can be maintained.
Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, in his opening remarks, congratulated Indonesia on the G20 presidency.
Prime Minister Petr meanwhile congratulated the ASEAN President next year.
Meanwhile, after meeting Prime Minister Petr, President Jokowi will travel to Laeken Palace to meet Belgian King Philippe.
Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the president will head to the Europa building to attend a series of ASEAN-EU 45th anniversary summits.
The activities in which the Head of State will participate will begin with the official reception, the opening session, the group photo session, as well as a meeting session.
At the same place, Jokowi is also due to hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders from European Union countries.
In the evening, President Jokowi and Ibu Iriana will attend a dinner at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts.
After that, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana and their entourage will then head to Abelag airport to fly back to Indonesia.
Previously, President Jokowi, Ibu Iriana and a limited entourage arrived in Belgium after traveling for around 15 hours from Indonesia on Tuesday (13/12/2022).
President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Jokowi along with a limited entourage previously left for Brussels, Belgium, from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Tuesday morning.
|
