BJP helps Prime Minister Narendra Modi win record VICTORY in Gujarat polls | India News

New Delhi: BJP broke all records with its historic victory in Gujarat elections and as a result, the triumph of record victory in Gujarat polls echoed during its parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed for the win. BJP’s Gujarat unit is an example of how an election victory is possible if the party organization is strong, Prime Minister Modi has said, party sources have reported. The Prime Minister, in turn, praised the unity of the state, especially its President CR Paatil and said the victory was due to the organizational strength of the BJP, said the Minister of State. Union Pralhad Joshi to reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister’s praise for Paatil, a close confidant of his, underscores his rise to prominence within the party. Modi also praised the party’s national chairman, JP Nadda. In his speech, Modi also spoke about India’s G-20 Presidency and asked MPs to come up with innovative ideas to involve people in organizing various events across the country ahead of the G-20 summit. next year.

With many foreign delegates expected to attend these meetings to be held in several Indian cities, he said they should be warmly welcomed and get a taste of traditional culture and customs.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on Indian economy during the meeting. Citing international publications, he said India was among the top seven countries.

Citing data from past decades, the presentation said inflation and unemployment were consistently higher in Congress governments and lower in BJP governments.

After the historic victory, Prime Minister Modi told Karyakartas that each of them is a champion. “This historic victory would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party.”

