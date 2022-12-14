Boris Johnson backs Tory plan to challenge EU court over Rwanda deportations





Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email Boris Johnson is backing a rebel Tory plan to begin deportations of asylum seekers to Rwanda ignoring a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. Rishi Sunak faces a new challenge from hardliners to step up his crackdown on cross-Channel crossings just a day after announcing new measures to tackle the small boat crisis. A backbench bill, also backed by former ministers Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg, which will be debated on Wednesday, aims to regain parliamentary sovereignty over the court. Supporters say that by ignoring the courts ruling that blocked flights to Rwanda, deportations could finally begin, although the controversial policy is also being challenged in UK courts. They claim that Mr. Sunak, whose asylum case did not mention the European Court, is breaking his promise not to allow the Court to interfere with our ability to properly control our borders. The ten-minute bill is unlikely to move forward, but the government is expected to oppose it, triggering an uncomfortable vote on an issue undermining public support for the Tories. Mr Johnson’s intervention comes after he helped force Mr Sunak to turn back on onshore wind farms, adding to the evidence he will be a thorn in the side of the benches. Jonathan Gullis, the Conservative MP who introduced the bill, said: Immigration lawyers were able to stop deportations to Rwanda thanks to appeals to the ECHR in Strasbourg. The British people place their trust in Parliament, not in irresponsible European courts. We believe that Parliament is the ultimate legislative body. Therefore, it is shocking that we have allowed these judgments to hamper our immigration policy. Ms Patel, then home secretary, signed a deal with Rwanda to deport asylum seekers arriving in the UK, but the Brussels court issued an injunction before legal challenges in the UK. Many Tory MPs say it is the only way to break the business model of criminal gangs running Channel crossings, although the Home Office has produced no evidence that this is the case. In an article for The Daily TelegraphMr Gullis wrote that during the summer Tory leadership campaign, the future Prime Minister vowed that where the ECHR is a problem, I will tackle it. The MP added: It is unacceptable for the European Court of Human Rights to undermine the will of the British people. On Tuesday, Mr Sunak staked his credibility on successfully reducing the number of crossings, which are expected to hit 50,000 this calendar year. New guidelines will make it clear that Albania is a safe country. Therefore, asylum claims must be rejected and modern slavery laws will be diluted. The number of asylum caseworkers will be doubled, to clear up a huge backlog of claims, and legislation early next year will ensure that no one entering the UK illegally will be allowed to stay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/rwanda-deportation-echr-boris-johnson-b2244875.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos