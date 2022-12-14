Reviews | Xi Jinpings Covid crisis is really an opportunity

Mr. Deng had the advantage of exploiting crises attributed to others (Mao and the Soviets). It will not be so easy for Mr. Xi to dissociate himself from a Covid policy in which he has invested heavily political capital but which has stifled the economy and provoked the rare street demonstrations. But he has an advantage of his own: At the Communist Party congress in October, Mr. Xi won a third term and piled the upper echelons of the party with his supporters. Recognizing a major political error will not endanger its political survival.

Mr. Xi has a strategic window to not only move away from zero Covid, but also from a style of personal government that has once again jeopardized the parties’ relationship with the people. Before Mr. Xi, this long-standing pact required the party to be meritocratic and administratively competent. Civil servants were promoted based on the economic performance of their cities and provinces, and channels, though limited, still existed through which citizens could voice their complaints. Lawyers, journalists and activists had far more freedom to challenge local authorities who governed badly or abused power than they do now.

Mr. Xi has walked away from all of this. He inherited the reins a decade ago with the economy booming but the ruling party tarnished by corruption and environmental devastation. He tackled these issues and prioritized ideological loyalty over economic development and administrative competence. Political indoctrination reminiscent of the Mao era has returned, and the government has become less sympathetic to the private sector. Fearing a color revolution, Xi has imposed the toughest social controls and censorship since Mao.

Protests in several cities in late November were, on the surface, directed against harsh and arbitrary tactics like relentless Covid lockdowns and testing. But other serious public concerns had been piling up for years: a slowing economy, soaring youth unemployment, a crisis in the housing sector, tightening social controls and a revival of communist ideology discredited by Mr. Xi. A lone protester expressed this disaffection in October, displaying anti-Xi banners in Beijing on the eve of the party congress with slogans such as We don’t want a cultural revolution! We want reform! phrases spoken the following month in street demonstrations.

Mr. Xi would be unwise to stick to his current ideological course of a state-dominated economy and absolute regime security. If he does, the Chinese economy will almost certainly underperform. Officials obsessed with loyalty to him can double down on ill-conceived policies that ignore public opinion, the very thing that sparked the protests. Mr. Xi’s assertive foreign policy will further alienate the West, and continued paranoia about hostile forces seeking to undermine China will lead to further crackdowns on an already weary public.