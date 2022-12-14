What’s stopping Governor Ron DeSantis from announcing his candidacy for president? : NPR





Then-President Donald Trump greets Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally at Hertz Arena on October 31, 2018 in Estero, Florida. In 2024, the two candidates could run against each other for the presidency. Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election by a wide margin, solidifying his position as a strong candidate for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

But DeSantis shows no signs that he’s ready to formally announce his candidacy. He says he is focused on the governorship and dismisses questions about presidential ambitions.

But for anyone watching, there are clear signs he’s getting ready to race. He has an autobiography called The Courage to Be Free due out early next year. The publisher’s press release states that this is the story of a governor who “fought and won battle after battle, defeating not only opposition from the political left, but a deluge of media coverage. hostile proclaiming the end of the world”.

DeSantis raised more than $200 million for his re-election as governor, including $10 million in a single donation from a Las Vegas real estate developer, far more than he needed. He currently has at least $90 million in the bank and continues to fundraise. His huge campaign fund helped him beat his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, by almost 20 points.

At a recent press conference, DeSantis said, “We really showed, I think, how it’s done in the state of Florida,” and went on to say that he received the highest percentage of vote for a Republican governor in Florida history. In fact, Florida’s first Republican governor, Harrison Reed, was elected by a wider margin during the Reconstruction era. But DeSantis’ landslide victory sent a strong signal that Florida, once considered the nation’s biggest swing state, is now firmly in the Republican column.

Republican media consultant Giancarlo Sopo said DeSantis’ impressive win boosts his appeal. “He knows how to really excite Republican voters while bringing independents and moderate Democrats into the party,” Sopo said. Others point to low Democrat turnout as a major factor in DeSantis’ wide margin of victory.

Here are some of the possible reasons DeSantis has yet to announce a presidential run:

Reason 1

If DeSantis decides to run for president while remaining governor, it will likely require a change in Florida law. Florida currently says state office holders must resign if they run for federal office. But Republican lawmakers, including state Senate Speaker Kathleen Passidomo, say don’t worry about the law, the legislature will repeal it. “When you think about it,” Passidomo told reporters recently, “if an individual who…is governor of Florida runs for president, he should be allowed to do so.”

As a possible Republican presidential candidate, DeSantis has a strong conservative record. He tapped into public frustrations over COVID-19 and led the fight against vaccine and mask mandates. He promoted “parental rights” and enshrined in law restrictions on how race, sexual orientation and gender identity are discussed in schools. He also approved a law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

These policies made him a regular on Fox News, boosting his prominence among Republican voters nationwide. Some recent polls show him more popular with Republicans than Trump. Trump, who has already announced his candidacy, noticed this. He said it would be a “mistake” for DeSantis to enter the race. He’s tried a forward line before, calling it Ron “DeSanctimonious”.

DeSantis largely avoided commenting on the attacks, dismissing them at a press conference as “just noise.” He rarely mentions the former president now, a far cry from his last election when he ran a campaign ad in which he read Trump’s “Art of Deal” to his infant son.

“He wants to be a bit of Trump politics without all the messy commentary, Twitter warfare, and personal attacks,” says University of North Florida political scientist Michael Binder. DeSantis is very interested in Trump supporters, Binder says, “and I think he’s found a really nice niche there.”

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives a thumbs up to former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks during his campaign event on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. DeSantis is expected to announce that he will run for president in 2024 against Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Reason 2

Binder expects DeSantis not to officially enter the Republican presidential contest anytime soon. One reason is that as soon as he does, it will likely start an all-out war with Trump. As governor, DeSantis can largely ignore Trump while talking to donors and visiting states with primaries in early 2024.

University of Florida political scientist Michael McDonald says he sees DeSantis focusing on the issues, not the personal attacks taking a page from the guy who beat Trump. “It was ‘Sleepy Joe,'” McDonald says, using Trump’s nickname for the president. “And DeSantis, in some ways, is molding himself from the … mold of Sleepy Joe Biden, someone who doesn’t throw firebombs, someone who’s just more focused on politics.”

As the popular governor of the third-largest state, DeSantis has a lot going for him. But running for president will put him in the spotlight. And Michael Binder of the University of North Florida says there are still a lot of unknowns about DeSantis. “He hasn’t been great on a debate stage,” Binder said. “He’s not a particularly comfortable politician in the sense of a small group, shaking hands in clinch on the lines. He doesn’t thrive in a stadium full of 20,000 people.”

Reason 3

For DeSantis supporters, there’s another caveat. History has often not been kind to the early presidential favorites. Just ask another popular former Republican governor, Scott Walker of Wisconsin. It peaked early before the 2016 election and was knocked out of the race by Trump himself.

