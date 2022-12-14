Who is behind mysterious Twitter bots linked to protests in China? : NPR



In late November, as anti-COVID lockdown protests erupted in cities across China and photos and videos were shared on social media, researchers noticed something odd on Twitter. When they searched for the names of major cities in China, the results included piles of suggestive images and posts advertising escort services. Some observers have accused the Chinese government of trying to stifle reporting on the protests.

Using irrelevant spam content from automated accounts (known as bots) to drown out material targeted for deletion – or “flooding” – is a known tactic the Chinese government has used during protests in Hong Kong. Kong and COVID lockdowns, according to Atlantic Council researchers. Digital Forensic Research Lab. One of the characteristics of these information operations is the activation of accounts that have been inactive for a long time, which has has been observed during this series of events.

DFR Lab researchers have suggested that tweeting more than 72 times a day is robot behavior. NPR identified more than 3,500 accounts that did so and mentioned China’s three largest cities at least once a day from November 21, 2022 through November 30. The data shows an increase in the number of such accounts, peaking on November 28.

The apparent rise in spam accounts also comes as Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, cut the company’s teams that worked in languages ​​other than English and monitored the site for misinformation. , manipulation and government-sponsored propaganda campaigns. Musk dissolved Twitter’s outside Trust and Safety Council on Tuesday.

But researchers warn that the narrative of government-sponsored spam accounts trying to drown out news of the online protests is not being cut and dried. Attributing bot activity to the Chinese government generally requires more concrete evidence, and bots advertising sexual content and mentioning city names were active and ubiquitous on Twitter for at least several weeks before a deadly fire in the Chinese city of ‘Urumqi did not trigger the protests.

Whose spambots?

The researchers say spam activity alone is not conclusive evidence to suggest a government information operation. It could simply be what social media watchers call hashtag hijacking, in which organizations identify trending topics — sometimes using bots — and embed them in their tweets to drive traffic to their accounts.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, angering the Chinese government and generating significant online discussion, fan groups of Korean and Chinese artists used hashtags related to the visit to increase the popularity of their idols on social media, even when there was no relationship between the pop stars and the hashtags, the DFR Lab researchers told NPR.

Chinese information operations tend to target more specific topics, individuals or small groups rather than city names, researchers say.

Rather than focusing on Shanghai, the Chinese government would more likely try to flood mentions of where the protests took place, say Darren Linvill and Patrick Warren of Clemson University’s Media Forensics Hub.

They also say that other known information operations considered linked to the Chinese government tend not only to flood, but also to amplify messages aligned with the state agenda.

A stark example is in 2019, when Twitter identified more than 900 accounts that the company said were linked to the Chinese government. Although Twitter has never been specific about how it focused on these accounts, researchers from analytics firm Graphika identified patterns of behavior and uncovered a network of related accounts on other platforms. social media like YouTube and Twitter. by Graphika report identified narrative themes around which the stories would coalesce, ranging from personal attacks to support for the police.

Search results from major cities outside of China also show similar escort ads, wrote Ray Serrato, a former member of Twitter’s safety and integrity team, in a blog post.

Some of the robots could also simply advertise sexual services, which are banned in China, the researchers said. A journalist for Semafor reach to one of the advertised accounts and received a response asking where the potential client is in Beijing.

Are you preparing for trouble?

It’s also possible the bots were created in anticipation of unrest related to the 20th Party Congress, where Chinese President Xi Jinping solidified his unprecedented third-term rule, said Kenton Thibaut of DFR Lab.

About half of the bot-like accounts identified by NPR, both before and after the fire, were created in 2022 – recent creation is a major sign of inauthentic activity. NPR shared a random sample of tweets with researchers at the Social Media Research Foundation, a nonprofit that analyzes social media content. Their network analysis showed a large group of accounts that repeatedly post escort ads – not all at a bot level – and otherwise do not interact with other users. The escort ad account group was the largest group in search results before the fire and first after the fireand they were mostly created from September to October 2022.

“They would like to have this infrastructure in place so they can deploy quickly in case something were to happen,” says Thibaut.

Researchers, activists and policymakers have raised concerns that government-backed influence operations could thrive on Twitter after Musk’s takeover and subsequent cuts to his trust and confidence teams. security. The company said it is committed to providing a safe environment for users and will rely more on automated tools.

The spamming does not appear to be related to the change in direction of Twitter. Researchers from the Social Media Foundation pulled search results days before and after Musk’s takeover and showed that spam accounts were already the largest group of accounts at that time.

As NPR reported, Twitter, like other major social networks, has struggled to moderate content outside of the United States, facing challenges in navigating non-US languages, politics and culture. English. With previous mechanisms for moderating international content now downgraded, many fear the situation could get worse.

Ultimately, the researchers say it wouldn’t be surprising if some government-linked bot accounts were part of the activity in November. “I bet there’s something to this data, but separating the wheat from the chaff is really difficult.” said Linville.

As November turned into December, the number of active bot accounts returned to pre-protest levels. Local governments in China have eased COVID restrictions, authorities have tracked down protest participants, and protests on the ground in China have died down.

Methodology

NPR downloaded Twitter search results mentioning Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in Chinese from November 21, 2022 to December 1, divided the dataset into three equal time slices – November 21 to November 24, November 24 to November .27, and Nov. 27 to Nov. 29and shared samples containing 5% of these slices with the Social Media Research Foundation. See NPR’s analysis here.