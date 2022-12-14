Donald Trump trails another Republican candidate by more than 20% in this recent poll





It’s been almost a month since Donald Trump announced his third run for president. How’s it going so far? It’s not too pretty. In addition to dealing with a lack of support from the Republican Party (and those crushing midterm losses for its endorsed candidates), the new polling numbers show that much of its voter base has shifted.

The name at the top of the list should come as no surprise to anyone following the national political scenes of his Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll. With less than two years to go until the 2024 presidential election, 61% of the GOP already say they want someone other than Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee, though he still has 31% of voters supporting him. support. When the men are stacked against each other, DeSantis comes out on top in a fight 56% to 33%.

David Paleologos, director of the Center for Political Research at Suffolk University, explained to USA Today what is happening with these numbers very clearly: Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump. This poll should ring alarm bells for the former president, who is already struggling to find support among his GOP colleagues and who reportedly maintains a very small list of those who support him and those who are not loyal to him.

Even Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, thinks his run for president is all smoke and mirrors to keep the money train rolling. His legal troubles also cannot be ignored as the Jan. 6 investigation still lurks in the background while the New York Attorney General’s civil suit and his problems with classified Justice Department documents continue to plague him. . Donald Trump fatigue has been slow to set in in the Republican Party, but it appears to have finally arrived as they turn their attention to DeSantis.

