‘Proceedings have been initiated to remove Imran Khan as head of PTI, ECP tells IHC





A sign outside the High Court in Islamabad. Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Following the disqualification of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of the process initiative for his dismissal from the party leadership.

The election authority spoke about the developments while hearing Khan’s petition against his disqualification in the ECP’s dismissal of Toshakhana. The commission also informed the IHC that the Islamabad District and Sessional Court reserved its verdict on a plea filed by the ECP in the same case against the head of the PTI for allegedly engaging in practices of corruption. The former prime minister, however, denied any involvement in such practices.

The day before, we learned that the court would deliver its verdict on December 15 at 2 p.m. The Toshakhana landmark case was taken up by the trial court on November 22.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the petition hearing remarked that he had to make a decision on the application after hearing from everyone in two to three weeks.

Imran Khan’s attorney, Advocate Ali Zafar, while presenting his case, said that the ECP is not a court of law in light of several verdicts handed down by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Consequently, he does not have the power to disqualify a member of the National Assembly.

In this case, the ECP resorted to the Faisal Vawda case and issued a statement, Zafar said, saying that the PTI chief took the gifts after 20% payment and provided a copy of his challan .

The lawyer for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnwaz Ranjha has asked for a week to present his case.

The court adjourned further hearings on the motion until December 20.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ruled that the ECP did not have jurisdiction under the Constitution to rule on the pre-election disqualification of a lawmaker when delivering the verdict in the Vawdas disqualification case. revoking the lifetime ban that prevented him from running for office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1019697-proceedings-initiated-to-remove-imran-khan-as-pti-chief-ecp-tells-ihc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos