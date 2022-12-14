Politics
Boris Johnson backs Tory push to IGNORE ECHR and resume Rwanda deal
Boris Johnson backs Tory push to IGNORE EU human rights law and resume sending Channel arrivals to Rwanda for processing
Boris Johnson is backing a Conservative push to ignore European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rulings and resume sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Legislation later introduced in the House of Commons is designed to pressure Rishi Sunak to continue the controversial policy.
The Prime Minister yesterday promised to resume flights, as part of an agreement with the Rwandan government to welcome arrivals from the Channel while applications are processed.
But Tory MP Jonathan Gullis – who is pushing the Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill – said he will ‘ensure Parliament, not irresponsible foreign judges in Europe, get the last word”.
Along with Mr Johnson, former Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to back the legislation.
Other “co-sponsors” include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Tim Loughton.
Proposals come in the form of a 10-minute bill – a route that rarely results in an addition to the law book.
However, it is likely to force a vote and mount pressure on Mr Sunak over his approach to the ECHR – which is separate from the EU.
Boris Johnson (right) supports efforts by Tory MP Jonathan Gullis (left) to ignore European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rulings and resume sending asylum seekers to Rwanda
Mr Gullis said the Asylum Seekers (Deportation to Safe Countries) Bill “will ensure that Parliament, not irresponsible foreign judges in Europe, will have the final say”.
Mr Gullis told the Telegraph the government needed powers to deal with the “unprecedented” number of asylum seekers.
“It will show the public that they are seriously considering using the relocation agreement signed with Rwanda to deter those seeking to enter this country illegally,” he said.
The offer comes after Mr Sunak pledged to “abolish” the backlog of asylum applications by the end of 2023.
Among a series of new measures unveiled to limit Channel crossings, the Prime Minister told MPs ‘we plan to abolish the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year’ after hiring more social workers and revamping the claims processing system.
Within hours, Downing Street appeared to downgrade the target, insisting the Prime Minister had only pledged to clear the backlog of claims made before June.
Latest figures released by the Home Office show that in the year to September, more than 143,000 asylum seekers were awaiting a decision on their claims, with nearly 100,000 of them waiting for more than six months .
Facing questions from MPs, Mr Sunak told the Commons: ‘Our plan is to clear the initial asylum backlog by the end of next year.’ It’s about 117,000 currently on published statistics.
Later, his official spokesperson told reporters that the Prime Minister was only committing to clearing a backlog of 92,601 initial asylum applications lodged before June, when the Nationality and Borders Act came into effect. vigor.
Under these plans, Parliament will set an “annual quota” for the number of asylum seekers and refugees allowed to come to the UK.
New laws will be introduced next year to state ‘unambiguously that if you enter the UK illegally, you should not be able to stay there’.
He insisted it was the ‘fair way to address this global challenge’, warning: ‘Tackling this issue will not be quick’. It won’t be easy. But it’s the right thing to do.
Arrivals are brought ashore by a lifeguard boat in Dungeness, Kent last week
