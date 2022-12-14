Cigarette excise duty hike, Jokowi targets 232.5 trillion IDR CHT revenue





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) set revenue goals excise duty on tobacco products or CHT 2023 worth IDR 232.5 trillion, following the decision to increase excise tax on cigarettes by an average of 10% next year and 2024. This is stated in the Presidential Regulation Number 130/2022 regarding the details of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for the financial year 2023. This regulation was stipulated and signed by Jokowi on November 30, 2022. In the document, it is written that Jokowi is targeting excise revenue for 2023 of IDR 245.4 trillion. Of this target, the majority came from receiving CHT or known as cigarette tax. “[Target] tobacco excise revenue of IDR 232.58 trillion,” written in Presidential Decree 130/2022, quoted Tuesday (14/12/2022). The cigarette excise revenue target for 2023 was recorded to increase by 10.8% from the previous year of IDR 209.9 trillion. On Monday (12/12/2022), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the cigarette excise revenue target for 2023 had been met. Previously, Jokowi decided to raise the tobacco excise tariff or CHT by an average of 10% in 2023-2024, the lowest during the Covid-19 pandemic. The rate of increase is different for each category of cigarettes. Kretek machine-rolled cigarettes (SKM) I and II increased by an average of 11.5-11.75%, white machine-rolled cigarettes (SPM) I and II increased by approximately 11% and cigarettes kretek hand-rolled (SKT) products increased by an average of 5%. . “In previous years, we have increased the excise duty on cigarettes, which has led to an increase in cigarette prices, so the affordability of cigarettes will also decrease. It is hoped that consumption will decrease,” Sri Mulyani said at Bogor Palace on Thursday (3/11/2022).

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20221214/10/1608584/cukai-rokok-naik-jokowi-targetkan-penerimaan-cht-rp2325-triliun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos