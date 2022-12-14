Russian trolls tricked Donald Trump Jr. with a fake Kid Rock account





Russian trolls spreading far-right conspiracy theories online have successfully tricked Donald Trump Jr. into believing a fake message from Kid Rock was genuine.

In one of many attempts to interfere in the US election, Russian trolls created a fake account posing as musician MAGA. An article from the KidRockOfficial account peddling a conspiracy theory about ivermectin, a bogus Covid cure and oil supplies caught the attention of the former president’s son.

Donald Trump Jr., who is rumored to be friends with Kid Rock in real life, captured Gettr’s post and then posted it to Instagram with the caption yup.

The post is just a small part of a larger trend in which bad actors are exploiting social media apps such as Gab, Gettr and Truth Social, the platform created by former President Donald Trump, in using free-for-all policies to their advantage.

The trolls posed as different American conservatives, posting on different platforms, and allegedly spread pro-Russian propaganda, disinformation already popular among far-right groups, as well as conspiracy theories about Ukraine and the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

New report links accounts to Russia

These findings come from a new report from social media tracking firm Graphika and Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, which tracked a set of 35 accounts to the Newsroom of US citizens based in Europe ( NAEBC), a fake outlet linked to Russian trolls. Between them, the accounts have amassed around 33,000 unique followers on Truth social, Gab, and Gettr.

The researchers found that KidRockOfficial was identical to another account on Gab, which was previously reported by the FBI in 2020 to be run by the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm. He had simply resurfaced with the same handle on another platform.

This is not the first time that posts on right-wing platforms have been linked to Russian trolls; however, this is the first time such accounts have been identified on Truth Social.

Due to an apparent lack of enforcement, players have established a degree of persistence unavailable on most mainstream platforms and are able to conduct their operations with relative ease, the report states.

Gab founder Andrew Torba said in a statement that if the platform had been made aware of such activity by law enforcement, we would have investigated and taken action.

Gettr’s CEO also said in a statement that the company takes a robust and proactive approach to moderation, and removed all Russia Today accounts earlier this year for violating [its] Terms of use. Our platform is always compliant with local law enforcement authorities and has been repeatedly praised for its approach to moderation by third parties such as Bot Sentinel CEO Cristopher Bouzy.

Truth Social, Kid Rock and Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to request for comment.

