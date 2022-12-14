Donald Trump’s son calls the 2024 US election a ‘billionaire class against an average American’





Donald Trump Junior did not say when, if at all, his father would be back on Twitter. (Case)

Pune:

Regarding Donald Trump’s bid to become President of the United States again in the 2024 election, his son said today that the fight is between someone who “works for the real working American” against “the billionaire class who want a president who answers them again”.

In India, while on a business trip for his billion-dollar real estate projects, Donald Trump Junior repeated the unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 election his incumbent father lost to benefit Joe Biden of the Democratic Party, was “robbed” by what he called “ballot harvesting.” He also said his father had been the victim of a “witch hunt”.

He said the U.S. Senate midterm polls, in which most Trump-backed Republican candidates lost, will not affect the 2024 race. “I don’t think the Republicans are losing on any issues right now. moment,” he told NDTV, “The Democrats…what have they done for Americans? Gas (oil) prices have doubled, interest rates are skyrocketing, inflation is crushing the people.”

The latest data shows that the rise in prices for wholesale items slowed down a bit, falling to 7.4% in November from 8.1% in October, but was still slightly below expectations.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is considered the main factor affecting the United States and the world economy.

Trump Jr referred to it, blaming “the things that are pushed [by the Biden administration], As. ‘Let’s go to war with Russia.'”

He also criticized what he called the “sexualization of children” and sarcastically remarked, “Last time I checked there were what ‘9,276’ genders were. I don’t think that the average American buys that.”

On his father’s chances in 2024, he claimed: “When you have a Trump, who got things done, who got the economy moving, that was for the real working American. That’s when he moved the needle. What I see now is the billionaire class wants a president who answers them again. They want someone who, when they call, that person jumps up. They want to do this on the pretext to help the little American, the average worker; but that is not what happens in practice.

He added: “This class of givers, the elite class, want the power back that they had, that Trump took away from them because he didn’t need it, because he was Trump.”

Asked that his sister Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, key players in the Trump era, have stepped down from the campaign this time, Trump Jr initially denied that the controversies of the previous term had anything to do with that. He added: “By doing politics, I realized that I wanted to. Not everyone does. It’s brutal. It’s a vicious game. Ivanka and Jared were incredibly dedicated to this, but to do it again is… it’s [brutal].”

As to whether his father would be back on Twitter after being banned for encouraging violent actions by his followers, Trump Jr didn’t give a straight answer, but said, “He’s built his own platform social media platform TruthSocial”.

