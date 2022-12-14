Rishi Sunak asked about ‘taxpayer funded documents’ for Boris Johnson





THE Prime Minister has been asked to defend Boris Johnson receiving a ‘taxpayer funded document’ to pay lawyers to defend his ‘party via Covid’.

According to reports yesterday, the Cabinet Office has renewed a contract with a law firm to support the former Prime Minister as he faces a House of Commons inquiry into allegations he misled Parliament wrong about Partygate. The Privileges Committee investigation is progressing slowly. Oral testimony sessions that were supposed to start last month have been pushed back to mid-January. Ministers have previously said public money was being used to defend Mr Johnson, even though he is no longer in government, as the investigation has potential implications for any future statements by Crown ministers in the current and future administrations. During Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Kirsty Blackman, the SNP MP for Aberdeen North, said in the Commons: “In these islands people are suffering because of the woefully inadequate policies of this British Conservative government. “They have destroyed the economy, left millions in fear of the cold this winter and stoked division over striking workers rather than negotiating fair wage deals. “Why are the only people who can rely on this Prime Minister are questionable PPE suppliers in the House of Lords, bankers and former Prime Ministers receiving taxpayer-funded grants to defend their party via Covid ?” Mr Sunak said ‘the only people fueling division in our UK’ were the SNP.

