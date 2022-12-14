Overshadowed by recession, Jokowi sets fiscal target of IDR 2.021 trillion in 2023





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a tax revenue target of IDR 2,021 trillion in 2023. Faced with the threat of a risk of global recession, the target tax receipts it grows two digits compared to this year. This is stated in the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 130/2022 regarding the details of the state revenue and expenditure budget (State budget) Fiscal year 2023. Based on policy obtained Company, The presidential decree was stipulated and signed by Jokowi on November 30, 2022. In the document, Jokowi clarified that the state budget for 2023 consists of the state revenue budget, state budget and budget financing. State revenue itself is made up of tax revenue and non-tax revenue from the state (PNBP). “Total [penerimaan perpajakan APBN 2023] IDR 2,021.2 trillion”, excerpt from the copy of Presidential Decree 130/2022 obtained Company, Tuesday (14/12/2022). The tax revenue target was recorded to increase by 13.3% compared to outlook this year, based on Presidential Decree 98/2022 worth IDR 1,784 trillion. Growth has occurred both in terms of tax revenue and customs and excise revenue. Jokowi has set a 2023 tax revenue target of IDR 1.718 trillion, up 15.7% from the 2022 outlook of IDR 1.485 trillion. Meanwhile, the customs revenue target for 2023 is IDR 303.2 trillion, up 1.4% from this year’s outlook of IDR 299 trillion. This target must be achieved amid the risk of a global recession expected to occur next year. However, Indonesia’s economic fundamentals are considered crucial for the realization of state revenues and the management of state finances. As an illustration, tax revenue as of 6 December 2022 was around IDR 1,580 trillion or exceeded the 2022 target. This achievement covered 91.9% of the 2023 tax revenue target, so if the government is able to maintain revenue trends like this year , there is a chance that the 2023 fiscal target will be met .

