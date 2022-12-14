Did PM Modi push Eknath Shinde when he accidentally appeared on camera? No, the viral video is cropped





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat train in Nagpur, Maharashtra. After the event, a video of him with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde goes viral on social media. In this video, it looks like PM Modi pushed Shinde. Jlashing out at the Prime Minister, several political leaders and social media users claimed that Prime Minister Modi pushed Eknath Shinde when he appeared on camera at the inauguration of the Nagpur Vande Bharat train . Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Social Media Manager Y Satheesh Reddy shared this video and wrote a caption that read, “It doesn’t matter if you are a Head of State. You will be repelled if you enter its frame. “ Congress Leader Satyanarayan Patel shared the video and wrote, “, (-)-.” [English Translation: Modi ji, to Eknath Shinde (Chief Minister – Maharashtra) – No one can come between me and the camera.] To claim: Prime Minister Modi brushed off Eknath Shinde when he appeared on camera. Fact check: Logical Indian’s fact-checking team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is cropped and presented out of context. During the initial investigation, we searched Google and found the expanded version of the viral video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official YouTube account, dated December 11, 2022. Looking closely at the video, we found that Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde were up together for about four minutes before the specified time. PM Modi can be seen waving his hand after leaving the train. Once the train left the station, Shinde backed off. After that, PM Modi turned to Eknath Shinde, patted his arm and shook his hand. At 4:27 in the timestamp, the viral footage can be seen. We found the same visuals in a video report by News 18, ABP News, AajTak etc The video was intentionally cropped to look like Prime Minister Modi pushed Eknath Shinde away when he accidentally stepped on camera. Our investigation found that the claim that the Prime Minister pushed back against Eknath Shinde is reframed and presented out of context. In the original video, Shinde stands right next to Modi as he leaves the train. Once the train left, Shinde backed away. After that, PM Modi turns to Eknath Shinde and shakes his hand. Therefore, the viral claim is false. If you have any news that you think needs to be checked, please email us at [email protected] or whatsapp on 6364000343. Also read: Did Hindu students dance wearing burkas to mock Muslims? No, a viral video shows members of the Muslim community

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/no-pm-modi-didnt-pushed-back-eknath-shinde-for-a-photograh-39242 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

