US says it encourages India and China to use existing bilateral channels to discuss border disputes

“We are pleased to hear that both sides appear to have quickly disengaged from the clashes. We are monitoring the situation closely,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday during the his daily press conference.

She was answering questions about the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on December 9.

“We encourage India and China to use existing bilateral channels to discuss the disputed borders. We are happy to see that there has been some disengagement from the clashes at the moment,” she said.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament in New Delhi that the Indian military had thwarted an attempt by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to “unilaterally” change the status quo in the Yangtze region. in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

“The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from encroaching on our territory and forced them to retreat to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish,” he said in his statement. statement to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

There were no deaths or serious injuries among Indian troops in the scuffle, he added.

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price also told reporters that the United States was closely monitoring the situation between India and China.

India, he reiterated, is indeed an important strategic partner of the United States bilaterally, in the Quad and in other multilateral fora as well.

“So we are still, in that spirit, in close contact with our Indian partners, both from our mission in India and from the State Department here in Washington,” Price said.

“I should refer you to the Indians for their views on this as we will maintain our diplomatic conversations in these channels, but we strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to advance territorial claims through incursions, military or civilian, to across the border to the actual Line of Control established, and we encourage India and China to use existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed borders,” he said.

The Pentagon also said it continues to closely monitor developments along the LAC on the Indo-China border.

“We have seen the PRC (People’s Republic of China) continue to muster forces and build military infrastructure along the so-called LAC, but I would refer you to India in terms of views,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder to reporters.

“It does reflect, however, and it is important to underscore, the growing tendency of the PRC to be assertive and provocative in areas directed against US allies and our partners in the Indo-Pacific. And we will continue to stand by our commitment to keep our partners safe. And we fully support India’s continued efforts to de-escalate this situation,” he said.

Friday’s incident is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since the fierce confrontation in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

It is also the first major incident on the border after Chinese President Xi Jinping re-elected to an unprecedented third five-year term at the ruling Communist Party of China’s (CPC) once-every-five-year Congress.

Friday’s clash came even as the two countries held 16 rounds of talks between their commanders to resolve standoffs at various points since the standoff on Ladakh’s eastern border that erupted in May 2020, following of a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area.

The latest round of talks took place in September during which the two sides agreed to disengage their troops at Patrol Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area.

India has always maintained that peace and tranquility along the LAC are important for the overall development of bilateral relations.