Prime Minister expressed powerlessness to resolve water dispute, says Deve Gowda

updated: December 13, 2022, 10:45 p.m. Ajith Athrady, DHNS, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his inability to resolve inter-state disputes over water due to states’ non-cooperation. Gowda, who met Modi here, told reporters that he had brought the injustice inflicted on Karnataka in interstate water disputes, including Kaveri, Krishna and Mahadayi, to the attention of the prime minister. “The Prime Minister told me that it would be difficult for him to make decisions on interstate disputes over water, due to states not cooperating,” Gowda said. Gowda also threatened to hold a dharna in Delhi if the Center did not approve all long-pending irrigation projects in Karnataka. He submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister to include the Kunchitiga Vokkaliga community in the central OBC list. “Since the Kunchitiga community is the most backward, including them in the central OBC list would be helpful for the community,” he said. Criticizing former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the former prime minister said the Lingayat chief was blocking development works in Hassan district. He also said he asked the prime minister to build a new airport in Hassan according to his original design. Get a digest of the day’s top stories delivered to your inbox

