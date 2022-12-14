Politics
Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes Boris Johnson’s call for UK to provide long-range missiles to Kyiv
Ukraine has backed Boris Johnson’s calls to send long-range missiles to the war-torn country so it can hit Vladimir Putin’s military bases.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Customs I that he would welcome the drones and long-range missile systems that the former prime minister urged the UK to send to Kyiv.
Speaking from a bunker during an air raid warning, Mr Kuleba said: I can easily support the call to provide Ukraine with the long-range weapons we need to strike military infrastructure and Russian military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This would help us destroy the second and third layers of the military infrastructure that Russia has built in the newly occupied territories of Ukraine.
However, the foreign minister did not confirm that recent airfield strikes in Russia had, or will be, a target for Ukrainian forces.
He added that rather than the immediate supply of long-range missile systems, such as the army’s MGM-140 tactical missile system, Ukraine urgently needs field guns to defend the front lines that ‘it advanced around Kherson and in the south-east of the country.
He said: I think the weapon we need most now is more 155mm caliber howitzers because this war is largely an artillery war and Russia is still dominating the battlefield in regarding the amount of cannons it uses, and the number of shells these cannons fire. So we urgently need many, many more guns to keep the situation on the front line stable and in the parts of the front line where we are on the counteroffensive.
Friday, Mr. Johnson written in the the wall street journal that the world cannot continue to watch Ukrainians being terrorized by missiles and drones.
He added: Ukrainians have the courage to succeed. They showed it. They just need materials.
However, Mr Kuleba disagreed with Mr Johnson on the terms of possible peace talks with Moscow.
Mr Johnson said that while Ukraine should not be expected to give up land in exchange for a peace deal, the de facto borders before the February 24 invasion, when Russia controlled already some parts of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, could be the starting point for discussions.
This reflects recent comments by Western intelligence officials, but it is not a position Mr. Kuleba or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are prepared to take.
Mr Kuleba said I: The answer to this question is simple. The territorial integrity of Ukraine is not negotiable. Any decision or diplomatic endgame will be based on Russia’s withdrawal from all territories of Ukraine from 2014.
Russia annexed Crimea in an illegal invasion in February 2014. While the Russian President claims the region as part of his country, the international community and the United Nations have made it clear that it is still part of the Ukraine.
This month, Mr Putin demanded that before peace talks can take place, the West must recognize the four regions of Ukraine he annexed after bogus referenda.
His offer, which was immediately rejected by Mr Zelensky, came after US President Joe Biden said he was ready to speak with Mr Putin if he sought a way to end the war.
Discussions of negotiations between the Kremlin and Ukraine come as Putin and his military chiefs assess the impact of recent attacks on airfields deep inside Russian territory.
These caused the West to question the capability of Russian air defenses. Although Ukraine has not officially confirmed that the strikes were carried out by its military forces, many believe that Kyiv has started acquiring drones to carry out such strikes.
