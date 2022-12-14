Is it Donald Trump time for Joe McCarthy?





Former President Trump’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago with anti-Semitic and Adolf Hitler admirer Kanye West (now known as Ye) and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, followed by his statement that the US Constitution should be terminated so he can be reinstated as president, presents Republicans with their own Profile in Courage test: Do they condemn Trump for the company he keeps and agree with him that the Constitution should be terminated? And will they support Trump if he is their party’s presidential candidate in 2024?

So far, the responses from their parched lips have largely been either silence, deflection, or an expression of an ambiguous desire to move on. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) falsely claimed that Trump convicted Fuentes four times. Former Vice President Pence says Trump was wrong to dine and thinks Republicans should support and defend the Constitution, but does not rule out backing Trump if he is renominated in 2024.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) offered Trump her wholehearted support, which is hardly surprising since she once shared a stage with Fuentes. House Republican Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) remained silent, but did not withdraw her endorsement of the Trumps 2024 campaign. Perhaps the most convoluted response came from Republican Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) who, when asked about Trump’s call to end the Constitution, said: Well, you know, he says a lot.

In many ways, the Republican parties’ history with Donald Trump is reminiscent of his experience with another demagogue, Joseph R. McCarthy. In 1950, the Wisconsin senator claimed to have in hand a list of 205 Communists working in the State Department, an accusation that thrust McCarthy hitherto unrecognized onto the national stage. Sen. Bricker (R-Ohio) told McCarthy, Joe, you’re a real SOB, but sometimes it helps to have SOBs to do the dirty work. Sen. Robert Taft (R-Ohio) encouraged McCarthy to keep talking and if one case doesn’t work out, he should pursue another.

Campaigning for the presidency in 1952, Dwight D. Eisenhower dropped his planned denunciation of McCarthy after the Wisconsin senator accused General George Marshall of being eager to play the role of leader for traitors. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Ikes, remembers McCarthy had an instinct for innuendo and what is now called fake news [which] strengthened the power and influence of senators.

McCarthy’s downfall came in 1954, when he accused the US military of harboring suspected communists. His savage accusations led to a made-for-TV moment when an exasperated Army lawyer, Joseph Welch, warned McCarthy: Have you finally got any sense of decency, sir? Have you left no sense of decency? At that point, the Republicans were done with McCarthy. National Republican Party Chairman Leonard Hall said he could no longer accept McCarthys shooting people who fight communists as conscientiously as he did. By a vote of 67 to 22, McCarthy was censured by the US Senate. President Eisenhower has privately sworn he is the last guy in the world to ever [to the White House] if I have something to say.

For years, Republicans refrained from criticizing McCarthy for fear of alienating their most loyal supporters. Eugene Pulliam, a conservative Republican and prominent newspaper publisher, said McCarthy is trusted by literally millions who believe he is ruled by God.

Members of the John Birch Society who, like McCarthy, saw a vast communist conspiracy operate within the U.S. government, were also ardent admirers of McCarthy. By the early 1960s, the Society quickly grew to 30,000 members and was praised by prominent Republicans, including Barry Goldwater: Everyone else in Phoenix is ​​a member of the John Birch Society. I’m not talking about coconut-obsessed apple pickers or cactus drunks. I’m talking about the highest distribution of businessmen. California gubernatorial candidate in 1966, Ronald Reagan said it was unfair to label all Birchers mad, and he welcomed their support: Any member of society who supports me will buy my philosophy. I won’t buy theirs.

A cardinal rule of politics is that no political party wants to alienate its grassroots supporters. Republicans have slavishly adhered to this maxim. An exception came in 1950 when Sen. Margaret Chase Smith (R-Maine) broke with her colleagues when it came to dealing with Joe McCarthy. In her declaration of conscience speech, Smith said she didn’t want the Republican Party to win the victory over the four horsemen of slander-fear, ignorance, bigotry and defamation.

But it was a lonely voice. Today, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) issued her own statement of conscience and vows to do whatever it takes to make sure Trump never walks into the Oval Office again. But, like Smith, hers is a lonely voice.

In his letter from Birmingham prison, Martin Luther King writes that people of ill will used their time much more efficiently than people of good will. King noted that there is a need for repentance not just for the vitriolic words and actions of bad people, but for the appalling silence of good people.

His words sum up the choice Republicans must now make: Will they call Trump by name, refuse to endorse him, and finally purge him from their ranks? Or will they remain silent? In other words: will this be a time when the Republicans finally get rid of Donald Trump the same way they did Joe McCarthy, or not?

John Kenneth White is a professor of politics at the Catholic University of America. His latest book, co-authored with Matthew Kerbel, is American Political Parties: Why They Formed, How They Function, and Where Theyre Headed.

