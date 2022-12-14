Mark Meadows’ texts show Republican complicity with Trump’s insurgency





The conventional narrative of former President Donald Trump’s effort to nullify the 2020 election casts Trump as the culprit and most Republican lawmakers as tolerant or next for political expediency. But the leak of a huge treasure trove of text exchanges between Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, and dozens of Republican lawmakers shows how this narrative is letting the GOP off the hook all too easily. The texts, published by Talking Points Memo, show that Trump was not an isolated actor, but something closer to a nerve center of anti-democratic activity. Republicans didn’t just support Trump, but worked proactively with him to try to discredit the election before and after the Jan. 6 uprising.

This is a damning development for the Republican Party. It would be bad enough if its members co-signed Trump’s lies because they thought it was politically advantageous. But it’s scarier to see the full extent of the eagerness of many Republicans to dismantle democratic governance.

Meadows was not only in contact with individual lawmakers and policymakers, but also with influential MAGA policy actors who operate in the shadows.

Acting as Trump’s point man for strategy and communications, Meadows exchanged texts with at least 34 Republican members of Congress about the cancellation of the election. One of them, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, asked Meadows to tax Marshall [sic] law as a last resort to save our Republic just days before Joe Biden takes office. Another, Representative Brian Babin of Texas, warned just days after the election: “When we lose Trump, we lose our Republic. Fight like hell and find a way.

The texts show how Trump campaign manager Jason Miller helped Meadows identify which lawmakers, like Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, whom Miller has identified as a ringleader, would help move hard numbers on Jan. 6. And Miller’s message that Trump was encouraging Republicans to join Cruz’s effort suggests Sen. Ted Cruz was even more deeply involved in trying to overturn 2020 than we previously knew.

Meadows was not only in contact with individual lawmakers and policymakers, but also with influential MAGA policy actors who operate in the shadows. According to the Talking Points Memo, Meadows’ texts include exchanges with the president of the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), a MAGA dark money group, as he assumed a headquarters role for members of Congress working to undo the ‘election. The CPI is said to have organized meetings for far-right lawmakers, served as a forum to discuss legal strategy and been sought after as a gathering place for opponents.

The revelations are linked, I recommend reading the full report. But the takeaways are clear: Trump received plenty of help from senior officials as he used disinformation and mobilization from his base to try to overturn the election results and pull off a coup against his own. government. It was not just something that many influential Republicans rolled their eyes at, but something they saw as a goal worth pursuing despite the lack of evidence that fraud had a significant role at any level in the election. of 2020.

It can be tiring to hear new details over and over again about the efforts to cancel the 2020 election. American history. But one of the reasons it’s so important to absorb the full story of what happened is that it helps illuminate the extent of the rot in our political lives.

A crucial question when studying Donald Trump’s presidency is to what extent he represented a continuation of conventional Republican politics and to what extent he was an aberration. There are plenty of data points on both sides of the debate. Yet when it comes to the authoritarian effort to overturn the 2020 election results, there is mounting evidence that Trump was not unraveling the mainstream American right, but operating comfortably within the framework of his ideology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/mark-meadows-texts-trump-republicans-tpm-rcna61501 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos