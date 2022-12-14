Why we need an innovation package for our biggest cities





The UK’s biggest cities outside of London lag far behind their European comparators, costing the UK economy around $50 billion every year. To remedy this, let us today call for a 14.5 billion growth package focused on innovation in the city centers of Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester to improve their lagging performance. Innovation has been at the center of political thinking in recent years, with Boris Johnson’s pledge to create a scientific superpower, Jeremy Hunts’ identification as one of three growth priorities in the recent autumn statement and commitments to increase public investment in R&D, particularly outside the Greater South East. Innovation does not happen uniformly across the country. It occurs in specific places. Latest report from the Center for Cities shows that while Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester are centers of new emerging sectors that are at the frontier of the economy, they do not have as many of these types of businesses as one would expect. This probably explains their broader productivity struggles. These big squares don’t work as they should. To solve this problem, the government should exert considerable efforts to address their challenges. Alongside the pioneering extensions of their decentralization agreements which are expected to be signed soon, ministers are expected to define a combined growth program of 14.5 billion over 10 years focused on innovation to increase their attractiveness for investment from new emerging industries. Although the package is designed to facilitate the growth of a certain part of the economy, it deliberately does not target specific sectors. And its components are broader than those that usually fall under innovation policy – ​​it also covers broader factors such as transport and commercial real estate. He understands: Allocate a total of 1 billion of the annual increase of 7 billion R&D the government promised to spend outside the Greater South East to be divided into three between the main universities in each of these cities.

A 500 million investment in each location to improve the attractiveness of their city centers for the new economy and other high-productivity businesses, funded by the Strategic Programs budget.

Extend the City Region City of sustainable transport beyond 2026/27 for five more years for Greater Manchester and West Midlands (a further billion each), plus a similar commitment to Greater Glasgow, and giving all three locations Transport for London-style powers so that they have more control over the services and can invest the revenues in their systems.

The Scottish Government is establishing and working with a new Greater Glasgow Combined Authority to provide a single departmental-type expenditure regulation for the region of the city of how the British government is committed to exploring Greater Manchester and the West Midlands. Legislation should be amended to allow all areas to introduce local taxes, such as a tourist tax. Basically, much of this would be funded by specific allocation from existing budgets, rather than new funds. Although the Chancellor planned a number of funding cuts in the coming years, he did not reverse commitments to increased capital spending under the previous leadership. It is also working with the governments’ selection of each of these three places to be innovation accelerators in February’s Leveling Up white paper. Such an approach would mirror that which the United States is currently adopting through its CHIPS and scientific law. It intends to spend $10 billion in 20 specific locations to encourage innovation, the idea being that it will select locations that are lagging behind their potential. By reforming the idea of ​​investment zones to now encourage the development of growth industries around universities, the Chancellor has already put in place the policy framework to achieve the above (in fact, it is this research that helped inform the decision). The question now is whether he is prepared to seriously support his policy with enough money in these specific places.

