khan: Imran Khan will announce his intention to dissolve the provincial assemblies during a mega rally on December 17





Imran Khan plans to hold a large public rally on Saturday to announce plans to dissolve two provincial assemblies headed by his party, amid reports that Pakistani President Arif Alvi is set to meet Pakistani party leader Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday to the latest round of consultations on the early general elections. According to the Dawn newspaper, Khan will wrap up his party’s ‘Election karao, mulk bachao’ (hold elections, save the country) campaign rallies by Friday, and announce his ‘final’ plan to disband the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Saturday rally.

Speaking to media at Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said the party plans to hold simultaneous rallies in all divisional headquarters on Saturday. where the party chairman’s speech would be broadcast via video link.

“The main rally will be held at Liberty Chowk (Lahore) on Saturday and the rest of the country will participate in the event through the video link,” he said.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing a political crisis with ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan demanding the government announce a snap general election and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejecting his call for snap polls. Meanwhile, Geo News reported that President Alvi will meet Khan on Wednesday as the deadline to announce the dissolution date for the two assemblies approaches.

Citing sources, the report said Alvi will meet Khan at the latter’s residence in the provincial capital where he is recuperating after being injured in a recent gun attack. The two leaders held several rounds of deliberations on issues related to elections, economy and security, but no concrete results came out of the talks.

Dismissing reports of a division among PTI allies over the dissolution of the assemblies, Chief Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said everyone in the party was “on the same page” and that a meeting was called to finalize the date for the dissolution of the assembly.

“In my opinion, the assemblies should be dissolved before December 20 so that the elections can take place before Ramazan,” he suggested.

The minister was also quoted by a section of the media as saying that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had already delivered a summary of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan.

However, party insiders say parliamentarians and PTI allies remain divided over plans to dissolve the two provincial assemblies.

“…because dissolution has no electoral and political sense, an opinion shared by most parliamentarians,” said a provincial minister.

Advising realism, he continued: “The PTI parliamentarians have this view for two reasons: Imran Khan never consulted us before announcing the decision at the Rawalpindi rally and he never bothered to explain the advantages that the party would obtain by leaving the National Assembly in first place.”

“Funds have just started flowing into our constituencies and resigning at this point is a sure recipe for electoral disaster. The funds will stop flowing and the PTI will run in the next election as an opposition party. makes little political sense if one makes a reasoned assessment of the prevailing situation,” he said.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

The former cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

