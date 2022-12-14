Politics
Xi Jinping’s Visit to Saudi Arabia Annoys Iranian Media Headline ‘Taiwan Independence’ | Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia | Joint Statement
Beijing Time:2022-12-13 11:49
[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 13, 2022]Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement, which contradicts Iran’s position by referring to territorial disputes involving Iran. The CCP ally expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Beijing. Some Iranian media published “Taiwan Independence” on the front page to criticize the CCP.
Xi Jinping recently visited Saudi Arabia and signed 34 investment agreements with it. Later, he met with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Cooperation and Development Summit and issued a joint statement. The statement mentioned that it supports the UAE’s assertion that sovereignty disputes over the three islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa should be resolved peacefully through negotiations, and the issue should be resolved in accordance with the rules of international law.
Iran was not directly named in the statement. But the three islands are disputed territory between the UAE and Iran, all currently under Iranian control, and Iran has consistently refused to negotiate the issue with the UAE. This time, China echoed the Arab countries, and its proposal is obviously not good for Iran.
The CCP’s decision angered Iranian public opinion and was seen by the people of the country as betraying Iran and helping other countries seize Iranian territory. Local netizens rushed to Twitter one after another, sparking discussions on the “Taiwan Strait issue” to retaliate against Beijing. Some Iranian netizens said, “If China (the CCP) has doubts about the sovereignty of the three Iranian islands, we also have doubts about your idea of owning Taiwan and unifying China.
The Iranian newspaper “Arman daily” even published a headline and article “Taiwan independence, legal rights” on the front page, criticizing the CCP. Screenshots of the affected newspapers and periodicals were posted on Twitter.
Taiwan’s “financial network beauty” Hu Caiping also shared the case on the “Emmy Chasing Drama Time” Facebook fan page, ridiculing the CCP for “playing dumb in order to win Saudi Arabia (the Saudi Arabia) and piss off Iran,” so Taiwan “would love to lay down and fall in love.” gun”.
Taiwanese netizens also mocked the CCP with their posts: “Taiwan has become independent again for no reason”, “President Xi is worthy of being an accelerator”, “Taiwan has become more and more independent in the world”, ” Everyone knows the pain points of China (the CCP)”, “Smile to see how many countries China (the CCP) wants to annoy”.
After the release of the joint statement of the CCP and the GCC, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had summoned the CCP’s Ambassador to Iran, Chang Huahe, on December 10. The factor of stability is interference in the internal affairs and territory of Iran, which is strongly condemned.
Beijing was also forced to react. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed at a regular press conference on the 12th that “relations between China and Iran are traditionally friendly” and that Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will return to Iran on the same day. Have a positive effect” and so on.
(Complete report by Reporter Zheng Gusheng / Editor-in-Charge: Lin Qing)
URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/13/a103597141.html
