



Bigo’s attorney spotted with Donald Trump Jr. – Arkansas Times

On

December 14, 20229:12 p.m.

That’s Jan. 6 defense attorney Joseph McBride in the first photo sitting next to Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday.

He was supposed to start a trial on Monday for Richard Barnett, but asked for an extension because he underwent an unspecified “necessary medical procedure” on December 9. https://t.co/3N0hp9H0Zm

Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 13, 2022

This medical procedure did not prevent McBridge from being discharged on December 10.

The judge handling the case granted a trial deadline in late November to Richard “Bigo” Barnett de Gravette, who took a stun gun in the Capitol and posed for photographers in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the uprising of January 6. He remains free pending trial. Lawyers for Barnett, who have already delayed the trial, also offered legal arguments for continuing the December trial.

The trial is now scheduled for January 9, with a virtual pre-trial conference to be held on January 4.

