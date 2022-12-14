Boris Johnson pressures Rishi Sunak as he urges PM to ignore EU judges | Politics | New





Boris Johnson has stepped up the pressure on Rishi Sunak after he backed a bill that would allow him to bypass the European Court of Human Rights. The former prime minister backs Conservative backbench MP Jonathan Gullis’ efforts to let the UK ignore the Strasbourg court’s rulings.

The ECHR blocked the first deportation flight of suspected illegal migrants to Rwanda earlier this year. Mr Johnson is the latest Tory to back the bill after a Tory MP told Express.co.uk earlier this week that a number of ‘big name’ politicians were ‘locked in’ to support the legislation. The bill will be presented to Parliament this afternoon. It comes less than 24 hours after Mr Sunak announced his bold plan to tackle illegal immigration. READ MORE: ‘Absolute scandal’ Migrants spend ‘on average’ six months in hotels

The Prime Minister has pledged to bring the number of people arriving in Britain without residency under control, saying ‘that has been enough’. He said resuming deportation flights to Rwanda was a key part of his five-point plan to solve the problem. However, he failed to mention how he would deal with appeals to the ECHR. Priti Patel announced Rwanda policy when she was Home Secretary. But no plane has yet taken off after legal appeals prevented the first removal flight from leaving. Ms Patel backs the bill proposed today, with Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Tim Loughton, among others, to put their names to it. Writing in the Telegraph ahead of the bill’s introduction today, Mr Gullis said: ‘It is totally unacceptable for the European Court of Human Rights to undermine the will of the British people and elected MPs. DO NOT MISS :

“I was elected by the people of Stoke-on-Trent North, Kidsgrove and Talke because my constituents, like many others, were fed up with metropolitan elites like Keir Starmer trying to reverse the vote to leave the EU, the largest mandate in British political history, which has regained control of our money, our borders and our laws. “Despite this, the quasi-legislative supranational ECHR still attempts to thwart democratic decisions made in our sovereign Parliament.” In practice, the bill is unlikely to become law, but it once again highlights the issue. Mr Johnson’s support for the bill will also increase pressure on Mr Sunak to come forward with his own proposals, similar to those presented by Mr Gullis.

The ex-Tory leader has already been a key player in several other backbench uprisings that forced the prime minister to back down. Mr Sunak has already made major changes to his landmark housing bill following anger from his own MPs and has also bowed to demands to allow onshore wind generation. He said Britons had “a right to be angry” at the scale of illegal immigration to the country. He said yesterday he would impose new laws to make it ‘unambiguously clear that if you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to stay there’.

