Rick Scott refuses to endorse Donald Trump’s latest run for the White House





US Senator Rick Scott still does not endorse Donald Trump in 2024, despite repeated questions from the media on the subject.

On Wednesday morning on La W Radio Colombia, Scott was again asked if he would “support the former president.” And again, the answer was confused.

“There are a lot of people who will probably get into racing. I will watch who enters the race and work with them as we go. My goal is to do a good job as a United States Senator and to run for re-election as a Senator from Florida. »

The interviewer then asked if a potential showdown between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis would hurt the Republican Party, and Scott pitched in again.

“I think primary elections are good because they force everyone to tell the public exactly what they believe in,” Scott said, noting that he himself faced a primary 12 years ago when of his first run for governor.

“I think primaries are part of how the public learns about candidates,” Scott added. “Candidates are able to tell the public what they believe. So I think the primaries are good. As far as I know, we’re going to have a lot of people entering the presidential primary.

For those familiar with Scott’s position on 2024, these remarks do not represent evolution. Although he co-scored with Trump as chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, he was less excited about Trump 2024 even before election night.

Make sure we get a majority and then have a chance to worry about the presidential race,” Scott told NewsNation. I guess it starts soon.

Republicans failed to secure a majority in the Senate, although Scott predicted up to 55 Republican senators by 2023.

There will probably be a lot of people (who will) advertise. Well look what happens. I’m focused on getting a majority in the Senate, Scott said on Meet the Press ahead of last month’s election.

There are a lot of people I know who are looking to run for president, Scott told CNNsErin Burnettin in July. They are all going to make a decision when they want to race. If President Trump or anyone else wants to make an announcement, they will.

On a Mississippi radio show that same month, Scott was asked about a potential showdown in the primary between Trump and DeSantis.

I have no idea. Who knows? DeSantis has a race for governors, Scott said. I don’t know who, but I think there will be a lot of people who want to show up. Everyone has an idea of ​​how they can run this country better, so I think a lot of people are going to come forward.

