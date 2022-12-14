Imran to announce date of dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies on Dec 17 – Pakistan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would announce the date for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore after meeting party leadership and other allies, the former prime minister said he would make the announcement at a public PTI rally at the iconic Liberty Chowk of Lahores.

Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies in coming days: Qureshi

The PTI leader claimed that Pakistan was on the brink of destruction as there was no rule of law in the country.

Why are we here? Because the poor are in prison and the powerful are given NROs, have their cases closed and come back to the country, the former prime minister said.

The former prime minister alleged that General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Retired) gave NRO 2 to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that certified thieves were imposed in Pakistan as part of this campaign.

Fawad says PTI leadership ratified Imrans decision to dissolve KP and Punjab assemblies

Our government has been told to forget the responsibility of powerful people, he said.

The PTI leader said it was saddening that Suleman Shehbaz returned to Pakistan and spoke at a press conference saying he was a victim.

How did all the witnesses die of heart attacks in his money laundering case? Someone should investigate this matter. Additionally, Ishaq Dar also received a clean rating [] when asked for receipts for his income, he flew overseas on the prime minister’s plane.

Imran stressed that all major stakeholders, including the establishment, should realize that Pakistan’s economy stands at a crucial point.

Industries are closing and markets have lost faith in the government, he said.

I want to say this to all institutions today [] what happens today will affect you all [] the whole country will collapse and if that happens, national security will be the most affected.

The former prime ministers presser comes days after PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Imran Khan would give the go-ahead to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies in the coming days.

Better to leave the assemblies than to be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in his speech in Rawalpindi

Addressing a press conference with PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari and others outside Imrans Lahore’s residence in Zaman Park, Qureshi said the party leadership called Imran Khan and trusted him. its decision concerning the dissolution of the assemblies.

During the meeting, the president said after meeting with the lower party leaders, his belief was further strengthened that we cannot have snap elections without dissolving the two provincial assemblies, Qureshi said.

Therefore, Imran Khan has decided to dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies with the consultation of the provincial leaderships so that the by-election process in these two provinces can be completed by the end of March 2023.

Qureshi admitted that the party conducted secret negotiations with the government after PTI chairman Imran Khan announced the dissolution of the assemblies.

Messages were sent to the government as President Dr Arif Alvi also tried to play his part in the matter. But we have not been able to reduce the gap between the government’s position and our demands, he lamented.

Last month, addressing thousands of supporters in his first public appearance since being shot in an assassination attempt, Imran Khan said it was better to leave the assemblies than to join of a corrupted system.

We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all assemblies and get out of this corrupt system, Imran said.

