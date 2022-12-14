‘If every state unit functions as a Gujarat unit…’ Modi’s signal to BJP ranks after Himachal loss





New Delhi:Congratulating Gujarat Unit Leader CR Patil on the resounding victory in the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) base on Wednesday, saying performance will still be good if every state unit operates like that of Gujarat. . At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the first after Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results were announced on December 8, Modi praised Patil for his efforts to build a strong organization in the state where the party has broke all previous records by winning 156 seats. Without mentioning the defeat in Himachal, Modi said: If every state unit functions as a Gujarat unit, then the performance of the party will always be good, a BJP leader, who attended the meeting, told ThePrint. . In Himachal, the BJP lost power although party leader JP Nadda personally took charge of preparations for the polls in his home state. The BJP ended up with 25 seats in the 68-member Himachal assembly, while the Congress secured a clear majority with 40. Another insider, an MP, said Modi juxtaposed results from Gujarat and the former Left Front-ruled West Bengal to highlight the work done by the BJP in his state. The PM’s message was to learn from the unity of Gujarat as the party lost Himachal by one percent of the vote as the BJP has ruled Gujarat for 27 years despite any setbacks. He compared West Bengal with his home state. He said that in 27 years of Left Front rule, Bengal has become Badal (poor condition) and look where we are in Gujarat, the MP told ThePrint. Modi praised Patil effusively as the prime minister pointed out that he had never seen the Gujarat BJP leader being photographed on stage, the BJP sources said. He (Patil) worked on the model of Panna Samiti and created a strong (party) organization. Everyone should congratulate himCredit should be given to CR Patil for the big win in Gujrat, Modi said as quoted by BJP sources. During the BJP meeting, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a presentation on India’s economy vis-a-vis others to brief members on the financial health of the country. Vaishnaw advised that India’s economy was growing despite Covid and global events like the war in Ukraine, BJP insiders said. Vaishnaws presentation was aimed at sensitizing MPs ahead of the budget (which will be presented in Gujarat) as well as sensitizing them on the sensitization programs soon to be launched by the party as the issue of employment is continuously raised by the opposition , said a BJP leader. Modi, meanwhile, also pointed out that India will take over the G-20 chairmanship from December 1 from his party colleagues. He told BJP MPs to organize programs to use such an opportunity to showcase India’s rising power in the world order, a BJP leader said. The prime minister has urged his party colleagues to be part of this celebration and get people involved in the festivities, BJP leaders said. (Editing by Tony Rai) Read also : Naddas interventions, misplaced emphasis on PoK over OPS, many reasons for BJP Himachal loss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/politics/if-every-state-unit-functions-as-gujarat-unit-modis-cue-to-bjp-ranks-after-himachal-loss/1265096/

