Politics
Beyond China’s COVID Unrest, 3 Important Economic Points
Beyond the protests currently rocking China over its zero-COVID“politically, experts see an economy under pressure as President Xi Jinping begins his third term.
With his autocratic style, Xi broke the social contract between the Chinese Communist Party and its citizens, according to MIT Sloansan internationally recognized authority on China and author of Capitalism with Chinese characteristics.
In a December 1 opinion piece in the New York Times, Huang describes a strategy put in place after the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square that preserved one-party rule while providing growth, technical innovation, and seeding entrepreneurial success. Entrepreneurs were so busy making money that they couldn’t even spell the word politics, writes Huang.
In myriad ways, Xi has undermined this momentum. Even before zero-COVID, Xi began channeling bank credit to chronically inefficient state-owned enterprises, cracking down on activist groups, increasing social media censorship, and imposing fines and regulatory restrictions on behemoths. technologies such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, writes Huang. .
Despite these policies and the deeply unpopular COVID lockdowns, China continues to be an economic and geopolitical powerhouse with a significant and growing impact on global trade. With this in mind, Huang and a group of Chinese experts convened aMIT Starr Forum to delve into the economic, political and strategic impact of events unfolding in China. Participants included:
- Susan Chirkresearch professor at UC San Diego and director of 21st Century China Center.
- Taylor Fravelprofessor of political science and director of the security studies program at MIT.
- Arthur Kroberfounding partner of Gavekal Economics and author of China’s Economy: What Everyone Needs to Know.
- Jessica Chen Weissprofessor of Chinese studies at Cornell University.
While Shirk, Fravel and Weiss focused on foreign policy and political and military tensions, Kroeber led the discussion on where China’s economy might go in the short and long term. Here are four important economic takeaways from this conversation.
1. There could be a short-term economic rebound in China.
The Chinese economy is facing two big short-term problems: zero-Covid, which has had a negative impact on consumer spending, and a real estate crackdownwhere the government stepped in and told banks to stop lending too much money to property developers, Kroeber said.
If both of these policies are undone over the next year, there is potentially a lot of pent-up demand within the Chinese economy, money that is essentially accumulating in household bank accounts with no way to release it. spend, Kroeber said. .
And that could lead to a pretty big economic rebound in the second half of next year or early 2024. I actually think in the short term there’s certainly potentially a lot of capacity for things to pick up, a he declared.
2. In the longer term, expect slower growth.
China’s future growth prospects depend a lot on the types of economic policies implemented by China. Huang noted that Xi is a leader who values technology and science but is less focused on economic development. The fact is that under Xi Jinping, China’s productivity performance has been terrible, despite all the investment that has gone into technology, Huang said.
Related Articles
Kroeber agreed, saying there are long-term concerns that the country’s development strategy hinges on supporting technology-intensive industries, but not on reforms to the financial system that would promote broader productivity growth.
If you look at overall macroeconomic policies, they focus too much on industrial policy and creating new investment targets and not enough on market-oriented reforms that would improve resource allocation, Kroeber said. For this reason, it is very likely that China will grow at a much, much slower pace. [than] in the old days.
On the positive side, China will likely produce a lot of electric vehicles and could become proficient in parts of the semiconductor and industrial automation supply chain, Kroeber said. You’ll have those pockets of pretty sophisticated tech skills, but that might not translate to very large economic growth or welfare gains, he said. This is clearly the risk of politics.
A more diversified set of economic policies could lead to China growing at between 4% and 4.5% per year over the next decade, which is much lower than its growth in the past, but comparable to the growth rate of Japan in the 1980s, says Kroeber.
I think a more negative scenario is that they don’t do enough of these productivity-enhancing reforms, they just rely on industrial policy, and then you’re more likely to see growth stabilize at longer from 2% to 3% area for the next decade.
It’s still not terrible, Kroeber said, but I think the result would be that China would end up as a relatively slow-growing economy that nonetheless has significant pockets of highly capable tech industries.
3. China needs foreign players to carry out its strategy.
Krober said China values technological self-sufficiency and autonomy a lot, as Xi Jinping sees the United States as fundamentally hostile and determined to delay China’s technological progress. He noted that it is equally important for China to develop its own alternatives to technology imported from the United States and its allies, as this cannot be done without the strong participation of foreign players and their know-how. , capital and technology.
Having foreign capital is seen as an essential part of the technological upgrading program, he said.
Regarding US-China relations, Huang said the United States also had work to do, having underinvested not only in science and technology, but also in social science on China. We need to understand the country better, even if it becomes difficult to research the country because of travel, because of the tensions between the two countries, he said.
See the forum Third term of Xi Jinping: the challenges for the United States
