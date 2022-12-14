



It was in May that Donald Trump first broached the subject of a possible lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize board. In October, the former president headlined a rally in Texas and added some specificity to his whining.

Within two weeks, they were suing the Pulitzer Organization to get those awards taken back, the Republican said.

I more or less assumed the rhetoric was a meaningless posturing, partly because its references to two weeks are usually meaningless, and partly because the idea behind it is so terribly weird.

And yet, according to Fox News, Trump apparently followed through on his threat.

Former President Trump filed a libel suit against the Pulitzer Prize Board on Tuesday over the 2018 National Reporting Awards given to the New York Times and the Washington Post for coverage of the now-denied theory of alleged Trump campaign collusion. and Russia. Trump’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Okeechobee County, Florida, was obtained by Fox News Digital. He states that a patently false connection was and remains the stated basis of the cover that received the prestigious award.

It’s worth pointing out that neither MSNBC nor NBC News has yet confirmed the existence of this litigation, although Trump promoted the Fox News report through his social media platform, which he likely wouldn’t have done if he did. it was baseless.

Let’s be clear up front: if Trump did file a libel suit against the Pulitzer Prize Board, it will rank among the most ridiculous lawsuits he’s ever filed, and he’s filed a few doozies.

Let’s recap how we got here.

Four years ago, The New York Times and The Washington Post received Pulitzers for media coverage of the Russian scandal, and by any measure, the honors were well deserved. Trump, of course, didn’t quite see it that way.

In fact, the more the former president convinced himself that the Russian scandal was not real, the more concerned he became about journalistic rewards. The Republican even urged the Pulitzer Prize board to back down and strip newspapers of the honor because, as far as Trump is concerned, the awards were in recognition of reporting a scandal that had been discredited. .

In an extremely generous move, Pulitzer’s board took Trump’s pleas seriously and launched independent reviews of newspaper reporting. Predictably, they found that the Times and the Post were right and that neither of the reports had been discredited by facts that emerged after the awards were presented.

Given the circumstances, it seemed pointless for Pulitzer’s board to indulge in a senseless Trump tantrum and conduct extensive reviews, but board members reconsidered the matter anyway.

Indeed, it is important to acknowledge the fact that Pulitzer’s board seems to have taken Trump’s claims much more seriously than Trump ever did. The former president ignored the facts and dismissed the scandal because it suited his political goals. It was an insane and instinctive reaction to facts that upset him. Trump has not made a serious appeal based on extensive research and credible evidence; he appealed because reality hurt him. The Pulitzer board nevertheless concluded that the facts remained unchanged.

And so the former president now appears to be taking the matter to court. The Republican does not sue newspapers whose specific articles he dislikes, rather, he allegedly sued Pulitzer’s board of directors for disagreeing with him over specific articles he disliked.

Much of Americans had a huge misunderstanding of the truth back when the Times and Posts’ spread of the Russian collusion hoax dominated the media, the legal complaint apparently says. Remarkably, they were rewarded for lying to the American public.

Even if we set aside the obvious fact that it doesn’t make sense for Trump to sue Pulitzer’s board for disapproving of other reporting, the fact remains that the Russian scandal was and is. quite real. Let’s once again review five basic truths about the Russian scandal.

Russia attacked the US elections in 2016

All U.S. intelligence agencies and lawmakers on both sides have long agreed that the Kremlin launched a large and costly covert military intelligence operation that targeted the U.S. political system in 2016. This basic fact is no longer disputed except by Trump, who has publicly stated that he has found Vladimir Putin to be more reliable than officials in his own government, and his importance is too often overlooked.

Russia’s goal was to put Trump in power

The Kremlins’ operation was not politically neutral: Moscow attacked our elections in hopes of helping dictate the outcome. According to findings by U.S. intelligence agencies, the Mueller investigation, and the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee’s multi-stage investigation, Russia viewed Trump as a potential ally and believed it would be in its interests for him to Republican be in the White Loger.

Russia and the Trump team were political allies

As regular readers will know, investigations by Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ team and the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee have documented the extent to which Trump and his team have welcomed, received and benefited from the aid from the Russian campaign. (They also obstructed the investigation of this aid by certain measures, 10 times.)

The evidence also showed that there was high-level coordination and connections between Trump’s political operation and those responsible for the attack on our election. The Senate Intelligence Committees report at one point literally described a direct link between senior Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence.

The Trump team lied about their communications with Russia

No, really, the Trump team lied about their communications with Russia. A lot. Out loud and on record. Time and time again, Trump and his spokespersons insisted that there was absolutely no interaction between the Republican, his political operation and their Russian benefactors. We now know for sure that they were lying although they still haven’t explained why.

The Russian scandal led to a series of felony convictions and prison sentences

For an alleged hoax, the Russian scandal has led to an incredible number of federal lawsuits. In fact, the investigation led to the conviction of, among others, the White House national security adviser, campaign chairman, campaign vice president, foreign policy adviser, personal attorney and to the indictment of 13 Russian nationals who interfered in our elections as part of the larger plot.

I realize, of course, that there are all sorts of controversial details and controversial personalities, which are always debated as part of the larger conversation about the story.

But these five truths are largely undisputed and have been reinforced, not only by US intelligence agencies, but also by the Mueller investigation and the findings of the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committees. Russia attacked our elections to help Trump. The Republican political operation welcomed, received, benefited from and lied about Russian campaign aid. Many key players in Trump’s inner circle have been charged, prosecuted and convicted.

These are not opinions. These are findings drawn from multiple bipartisan surveys, conducted over several years.

The only hoax here is the one perpetrated by those who claim the Russian scandal wasn’t real.

Trump’s lawyers were recently disciplined for filing a frivolous lawsuit amid a political stunt. No one should be surprised if it happens again in response to this litigation.

