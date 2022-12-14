Istanbul mayor sentenced for insulting Turkish officials





ISTANBUL (AP) A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the mayor of Istanbul, the country’s most populous city, to two years and seven months in prison for insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The court sentenced Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his dismissal. Imamoglu, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party, is expected to appeal the verdict. Critics have claimed the mayors’ trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is due to hold presidential and legislative elections in June. Polls indicate Erdogan’s approval ratings are falling amid economic turmoil and inflation at over 84%. Imamoglu was elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019. His victory was a historic blow for Erdogan and the presidents of the Justice and Development Party, who had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century. The party lobbied to annul the results of municipal elections in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities. The challenge resulted in a repeat election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won. Imamoglu has been accused of insulting senior officials after he described the cancellation of legitimate elections as an act of madness on November 4, 2019. The mayor denied insulting members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him a fool and accusing Imamoglu of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament . Thousands of people gathered in front of the municipality building to denounce the verdict against the popular mayor, shouting Rights, Law, Justice! and calling on the government and Erdogan to step down. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party, cut short a visit to Germany to return to Turkey and lend his support to Imamoglu. None (party members) will yield to intimidation or back down, Kilicdaroglu said in a video message before leaving Berlin. We promised to bring the country out of this darkness. Earlier in the trial, the court heard testimony from Imamoglus press officer Murat Ongun and another aide, who confirmed that the mayor’s remarks were in response to Soylu. Whether before or after this event, or even on May 6 (2019) when the elections were canceled, I have not heard any negative words from Ekrem Imamoglu regarding the members (of the Supreme Electoral Council), Ongun said on the T24 news site. All his statements were made to political figures. But in a video posted to social media, Soylu insisted the mayor’s comments were directed at members of the electoral board, who canceled the election. ___ Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/politics-turkey-recep-tayyip-erdogan-istanbul-government-and-e89893cf598a1c02a0fc90a9160d7c2a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos