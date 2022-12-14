Trump news today: Trump teases superhero announcement as DeSantis rises in shock 2024 poll





Trump compares January 6 riot to Black Lives Matter protests

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

A new Wall Street Journal poll has found Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of Donald Trump among likely GOP voters in a hypothetical 2024 game.

According to the survey of 1,500 respondents, Mr Trump lags behind his former follower by 14 points and also lags behind him in terms of popularity.

The poll comes as Mr Trump faces a plethora of headaches on the legal front and it has now emerged that the Trump Organization lost a previously secret lawsuit in 2021 resulting in the firm’s conviction for contempt of court. The trial reportedly took place after prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorneys Office demanded that the company be punished for willfully disobeying four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.

Meanwhile, Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that the panels’ final meeting will take place early next week with the release of its final report on Dec. 21.

Mr. Trump is stepping up his efforts to delegitimize his findings and perhaps distract from them. The former president posted a bizarre superhero-themed video teasing a major announcement coming Thursday.

HighlightsView latest update 1671038102Schiff: Facebook must uphold Trump ban

Donald Trump has yet to take advantage of his Twitter reintegration, apparently because he would rather double down on promoting his own platform, Truth Social. But he might still have a chance to return to Facebook if his time-limited ban isn’t renewed in the coming weeks.

January 6 committee member Adam Schiff sounds the alarm about what could happen if parent company Meta allows the former president to start publishing again:

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 17:15

1671036302Trump makes major announcement with laser-eyed superhero avatar

Falling flat with his announcement of a new presidential campaign last month, Donald Trump is now trailing a major announcement tomorrow, sharing a video on Truth Social that depicts him as a muscular superhero with laser eyes but offering no indication of what it might be. announce.

Mr. Trump has a habit of postponing truly major announcements to the last minute or defining predictable or inconsequential events as major in the hope of attracting more positive attention, so it’s hard to know what he’s up to. could plan and if it will in fact become a clear day.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 16:45

1671034830DeSantis leads Trump in 2024 poll

Republican voters have soured on former President Donald Trump following a disappointing midterm election for the GOP, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holding a significant lead in a hypothetical primary showdown, according to a new poll from the Wall Street Journal.

The survey of 1,500 respondents found that Mr. Trump trailed Mr. DeSantis by a margin of 52% to 38% among voters who identified themselves as likely to vote in a Republican primary in 2024.

Mr. DeSantis also holds an edge over Mr. Trump when it comes to mainstream favor, with 43% of registered voters saying they view him favorably, compared to just 36% who say the same of the twice-impeached ex-president. .

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 16:20

1671032702Congressman who called for marshall bill before Jan 6 only regrets misspelling it

It was revealed this week that GOP Congressman Ralph Norman texted Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, demanding that marshall law be imposed to avoid a presidency of Biden.

Now, HuffPost is reporting that despite the ensuing outcry, Mr. Norman is only embarrassed by his scrambled strike.

Asked about the text on Tuesday, Norman replied: Well, I misspelled martial.

Declaring martial law would involve Trump using the military to suspend ordinary laws and civil liberties and install himself in power.

I was very frustrated then, I’m frustrated now,” Norman told HuffPost. I was then frustrated with what was happening at the Capitol. President Biden was in his basement all year. Dominion raised all sorts of questions.

The text to Meadows said, Mark, seeing what is happening so quickly, and reading about the Dominion lawsuits trying to stop any meaningful investigation, we are at a point of… no return… to save our Republic!! Our LAST HOPE invokes the Marshall Law!! PLEASE INVITE THE PRESIDENT TO DO IT!!

The Biden administration condemned Mr. Normans’ text. Plotting against the rule of law and subverting the will of the people is a disgusting affront to our deepest principles as a country, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. We must all, regardless of party, stand up for mainstream values ​​and the Constitution, against dangerous, ultra MAGA conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.

Read more from Alex Woodward:

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 15:45

1671030902ICYMI: The Defeat of the Trump Organizations Secret Tribunal

The New York Times reported that a newly unsealed court document released on Tuesday revealed information about the one-day contempt trial.

The trial came after prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorneys Office demanded that the company be punished for willfully disobeying four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.

reports Sravasti Dasgupta.

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 15:15

1671029134January 6 committee withdraws subpoena for Roger Stone

As it wraps up its work and prepares for possible criminal referrals to the Justice Department, the Jan. 6 select committee withdraws subpoenas it issued to key insurgency players who refused to testify to investigators.

Among those no longer facing a request to testify is longtime extremist Republican operative Roger Stone, whose associations with the Proud Boys in particular have sparked the interest of committees. The subpoena may have been withdrawn, but given his closeness to both Trump’s inner circle and the violent groups present the day of the attack, he should be included in the Department of Justice’s separate investigation. Justice of January 6.

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 14:45

1671027334Poll gives DeSantis edge over Trump

A new poll published by the Wall Street Journal has a conclusion that is sure to enrage Donald Trump: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has for the first time apparently taken a lead in the 2024 Republican primaries, beating the former president by 52 to 38 among likely GOP primary voters.

Mr. DeSantis also enjoys an 86% approval rating within the same group, compared to 74% for Mr. Trump.

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 14:15

1671025534US Capitol Police officer who testified at January 6 hearing resigns

A US Capitol police officer resigns, seeking to continue physically and mentally recovering from the trauma of the January 6 insurgency on the US Capitol in 2021.

It is with immense sadness that I announce my official separation from the Department effective December 17, 2022 to continue to focus on healing, both physically and mentally, from the injuries I sustained in the performance of my duties on January 6, 2021, United States Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell wrote in a letter to his superiors.

After speaking with my orthopedic surgeon, my mental health providers and my family, I feel it is in my best interest to step away from the daily reminders that keep re-triggering my trauma, he added. .

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 13:45

1671023700Elaine Chao says she won’t respond to Trump’s racist attack on her

Former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said she would not respond to the former president’s racial slurs during a rant aimed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Andrew Naughtie14 December 2022 13:15

1671021900Oath Keepers: Report says hundreds of people on leaked member list worked for Homeland Security

A list of members of a far-right anti-government militia, whose leader and several members have been convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States, includes current or former employees of the United States Department of Homeland Security, the agency federal government responsible for defending the nation against extremist groups.

A report by the Project on Government Oversight and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found more than 300 people previously or currently employed by DHS on a membership list for the Oath Keepers.

Alex Woodward has the details.

Oliver O’Connell14 December 2022 12:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-polls-today-desantis-news-election-b2245222.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos