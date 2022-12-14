5 cricketers who ended up becoming prime ministers





There have been several instances of former cricketers making the transition into politics.

Given their respectable reputation and social goodwill, cricketers are warmly welcomed into the political arena.

A few of these individuals, despite the fact that they frequently occupy important positions in the administrative structure, continue to rule their dear homeland.

Five of these cricketers went on to become prime ministers of their respective nations:

1. Kamisese Mara

Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara is considered the country of Fiji’s founding father.

From 1970 to 1992 he served as Prime Minister of the country, and from 1993 to 2000 he chaired it.

12 January 1956 was one of the worst days on the pitch for West Indian cricket, tied with their 25 games against Ireland.

A reasonably strong West Indian side lost to Fiji.

The picture is of Ratu Kamisese Mara, who led Fiji that day.

Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 12, 2021

During Fiji’s tour of New Zealand in 1953–54, Kamisese Mara appeared in two first-class matches for Fiji against Otago and Canterbury.

The team’s vice-captain Mara’s professional cricket career came to a tragic end as he batted aged 44 and suffered a right arm injury against Canterbury.

A deadly right-arm medium-fast bowler, he recorded his best figures of 4/77 while taking 8 wickets at a bowling average of 17.12.

2. Sir Alec Douglas-Home

From October 1963 to October 1964, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, a British Conservative politician, led the country as Prime Minister.

He was a gifted cricketer who spent his professional career playing for Middlesex and Oxford University.

The batsman scored 147 runs at an average of 16.33 while playing for Middlesex in 10 first-class games between 1924 and 1927, with a performance of 37 notout.

“Oh God, if there’s cricket in the sky, let there be rain too.”

"Oh God, if there's cricket in the sky, let there be rain too."

Sir Alec Douglas-Home [2nd July 1903 9th October 1995] British Prime Minister for 363 days

Mark W. (@DurhamWASP) October 9, 2021

He was also well known for his medium paced bowling and he recorded a maximum 3 for 43 while taking 12 wickets at an average of 30.25. He appeared in three first-class matches against Argentina during the MCC’s “representative” tour of South America in 1926–27.

Lord Douglas, who had previously worked in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office under Prime Minister Edward Heath, beat Harold Hilson to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Lord Douglas’ good sensitivity to diplomatic and economic issues allowed him to stand out from the competition during the October 1963 elections.

3. Francois Bell

New Zealand’s first prime minister born there was Sir Francis Bell.

Sir Francis Bell, who held the post for a brief period from 10 to 30 May 1925, was the only recognized New Zealand citizen.

He represented Wellington in two first class matches while still a top cricketer as a teenager. Sir Francis Bell hung up his boots and entered politics after failing to thrive nationally.

First class cricketers who became Premiers: Francis Bell (NZ), 2 Alec Douglas-Home (UK), 10 Kamisese Mara (Fizi), 2 Nawaz Sharif (Pak), 1 Imran Khan (Pak) ), 382 games, 88 tests

Live Cricket Score (@2018_Cricket) August 18, 2018

Francis Bell, who grew up in Nelson and graduated from Cambridge University, was born there. His political career culminated in being Prime Minister, albeit for only 16 days, having started it as Mayor of Wellington.

4.Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the former cricketer who entered politics, struggled for 22 years to achieve his ambition to become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan is recognized as one of the best cricketers ever produced by Pakistan.

He played Test cricket for Pakistan from 1971 to 1992 and led the team to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

5. Nawaz Sharif

Imran Khan, the World Cup-winning captain, is not the only Pakistani cricketer to rise to the position of national political leadership.

Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif played a top class match and was an excellent club cricketer.

Sharif, however, made a forgettable start chasing a golden duck.

