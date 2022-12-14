McConnell blames Trump for candidate quality issues during disappointing midterms





Topline

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday pointed the finger at former President Donald Trump for poor Republican midterm election results, saying Trump “proved to be very decisive.” in the result, as the rift between Trump and the Senate’s top Republican widens.

Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks March 10, 2020 in Washington. (Photo … [+] by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

McConnell, during his weekly press briefing, named contests in Arizona and Georgia as ones where Republicans have had particular trouble, referring to Herschel Walker’s Senate bid in Georgia as a “difficult situation.”

McConnell said Trump’s outsized influence on the GOP left Senate Republicans with little control over the nomination process, allowing more extreme candidates to run on Trump-backed culture war issues, such as false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, to get to the general election.

The Republican Senate leader lamented the “candidate quality” of Senate candidates ahead of the election, tempering Republican expectations of a so-called “red wave” in August by saying, “I think there is probably has a better chance of the House rocking than the Senate.”

Republicans did not overturn any Democratic-controlled Senate seats midterm, making President Joe Biden the first president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt whose party lost no Senate seats in a midterm election. term (Senator Krysten Simena (I-Arizona) quit the Democratic Party last week, but indicated she would continue to caucus with Democrats).

crucial quote

“My take was to do your best with the cards that are dealt to you,” McConnell said. “Now hopefully in the next cycle we will have quality candidates everywhere and a better result.”

Key context

Republicans performed well below midterm expectations, failing to win the Senate and taking control of the House by a slim majority. The disappointing GOP results have deepened divisions within the party, with McConnell among those blaming Trump while supporters of the former president doubled down, essentially calling for a complete replacement of the party’s congressional leadership. Trump announced a 2024 presidential bid shortly after the midterms, but that doesn’t seem to be generating as much hype as his first two runs, as big GOP donors turn their attention to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was re-elected in a landslide. and is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Surprising fact

Trump-endorsed candidates have taken different approaches to blaming their losses on fraud. Walker, in a speech last week, acknowledged that “the numbers don’t seem to add up”, while Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (right) has repeatedly asserted that fraud had prevented her from winning without providing evidence. A federal judge sanctioned Lake earlier this month for a fraud-related lawsuit she filed, calling her claims “false, misleading and unsupported” by facts.

