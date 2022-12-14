Can China continue to balance Saudi Arabia and Iran? – The Diplomat

In this photo made available by the Saudi Press Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, is greeted by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, after arriving at Al Yamama Palace, Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, Thursday, December 8. 2022.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia for a historic multi-day visit to attend three major regional events: the Saudi-China summit, the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and the China-Arab summit. During the visit, Xi and Saudi King Salman hailed a new era in China-Saudi bilateral relations.

The grandeur of Xi’s visit has sent powerful signals that China-Saudi relations are entering a new period of rapid development. For China’s other Gulf partner, Iran, the closer ties could mean a distinct disadvantage for Tehran in its protracted rivalry with Saudi Arabia.

China’s relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran are complicated. Chinese leaders must carefully manage their relationship with the two to maintain their neutrality and protect their own economic, political and security interests. Every few years, Beijing launches a diplomatic offensive in the Gulf, sparking speculation from observers that China favors one side over the other in the Saudi Arabia-Iran dispute.

Although China has close ties with the two countries, Saudi Arabia has become one of Beijing’s main strategic partners in the region in recent years. Xi’s December visit to Riyadh is once again generating speculation that Beijing’s actions could offset a cautious diplomatic balance that Chinese officials have maintained with both sides.

Beijing has worked tirelessly to stay out of the Gulf rivalry. The challenge, however, is that any advantage given to one party, for example, rumors of a Saudi purchase of $4 billion in Chinese defense equipment could be perceived by the other as a disadvantage. To avoid the perception of favoring Tehran or Riyadh, China has actively pursued a policy of equivalence in its diplomatic engagements and military cooperation.

For example, in 2016 Xi signed comprehensive strategic partnership agreements with both Saudi Arabia and Iran, a few weeks apart. In 2017 and 2019, Beijing held separate military drills with Iran and Saudi Arabia, only weeks apart, to avoid sending the wrong message. And, as Xi wrapped up his trip to Saudi Arabia on December 10, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran announced that Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua visit Tehran the week of December 12.

Despite Beijing’s level of attention and a tacit tolerance for its relationship with the other side, both Iran and Saudi Arabia have expressed frustration with China over its relationship with the other. After Xi’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia-Pacific summoned China’s ambassador to Iran during a rare protest demonstration on December 12. Tehran wanted to express its dissatisfaction with Beijing’s joint statement with the GCC countries, pointing to statements of support for the GCC over the disputed islands in the Strait of Hormuz that Iran has found to be of concern. The China-GCC joint statement also underscored the importance of the Iranian nuclear issue, as well as Iran’s link to regional destabilizing activities, support for terrorist organizations, as well as the proliferation of drones.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Saudi officials expressed similar concern over the 25-year deal between China and Tehran. The ambitious partnership has raised alarm bells in Saudi Arabia, inciting Saudi officials are trying to discourage Beijing from strengthening its ties with Iran.

Beijing’s balance, though imperfect, is bolstered by strong economic ties with both countries and bilateral trust, which has been cultivated between China and the two countries over the past decade. That trust has been essential in enabling Beijing to overcome occasional diplomatic weaknesses and follow the right path when Tehran or Riyadh press charges.

The question remains whether China’s more aggressive outreach to the GCC this month is a temporary swing of the pendulum from Iran to Saudi Arabia or a new pro-Saudi status quo. The first is more likely than the second.

Saudi Arabia and the entire GCC could be a near-term geopolitical priority for Chinese officials because the immediate benefits of deepening ties with Saudi Arabia and the Irans present domestic challenges. China increasingly prefers predictable, stable and high-return investments. Beijing’s economic, investment and energy ties with Riyadh have produced significant gains with limited risks over the past two years.

Iran, meanwhile, has not yielded such gains to Chinese investors in the short term. Chinese companies in Iran remain mired in concerns over the risk of triggering US sanctions. Meanwhile, the lack of progress in negotiations on a new nuclear deal with Iran has delayed any advantage from Beijing. $400 billion deal with Tehran. This was to be expected, given that the strategic cooperation roadmap between Beijing and Tehran has a timeline of 25 years, compared to only five years with Saudi Arabia. For China, its partnership with Iran is a strategic waiting game, which requires careful diplomatic attention over the long term.

Beijing’s next steps after Xi’s visit will likely be aimed at reassuring Iran of China’s neutrality and signaling the equivalence of relations. This strategy will follow a familiar pattern. First, China will deploy a senior official to Tehran to bolster its neutrality in the Iran-Saudi Arabia rivalry and underscore China’s longstanding policy of non-interference. Next, Beijing will engage in careful diplomacy to communicate with both countries to prevent further escalation with Iran while avoiding the appearance of backtracking with the GCC. With a deputy prime minister scheduled for an in-person visit to Iran, Iran’s recent opposition to China’s joint statement with the GCC could likely require higher-level Chinese engagement, perhaps even a call from the Head of State.

China will continue to deepen its relations with Tehran and Riyadh while remaining above the fray in the protracted rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia. However, its growing economic engagements with Saudi Arabia, the GCC and the wider Arab world are putting pressure on Iran. From Tehran’s perspective, strengthening Sino-Saudi ties gives Saudi Arabia a clear advantage, while putting Iran’s pursuit of international legitimacy at a disadvantage. This has the potential to affect China’s own interests in the Gulf if it does not restore its diplomatic balance.