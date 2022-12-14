The Trump Organization was held in contempt after a secret trial last year





Donald J. Trump’s family business lost a criminal contempt trial held in secret last fall, according to a recently unsealed court document and several people familiar with the case, with a judge ruling against the company almost exactly a year before his sentencing. of a tax evasion scheme last week.

The document, a court order released on Tuesday, showed that in October 2021, a one-day contempt trial took place after prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office asked that the company be punished for having willfully disobeyed four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders compelling compliance. .

The order, dated Dec. 8, 2021, was unsealed by the judge who presided over the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial, which ended last week with the company’s conviction. He redacted the names of the entities on trial in October, but people with knowledge of the case confirmed that those entities were the Trump Organization companies that later went on trial for tax evasion. Judge Juan Merchan found both companies in contempt of court and fined them $4,000, the maximum under the law.

The record is clear that the company failed to produce conforming documents without explanation, Judge Merchan wrote in his order.

The fine amounts to less than a slap on the wrist, but the contempt order underscores the pitfalls of Mr. Trump’s inescapable legal strategy of delaying proceedings and fighting subpoenas whenever possible . It was the second time in less than a year that Mr. Trump or his company had been charged with contempt for failing to turn over documents, the other case coming from the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the business practices of past presidents.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg declined to comment on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After securing Mr. Trump’s company conviction last week, Mr. Braggs’ office continued its long-running investigation into the former president himself. The investigation has a dual purpose: a silent payment to a porn star who said she had an affair with Mr Trump and the potential overstatement of assets in the former president’s annual financial statements.

In 2020 and 2021, Mr. Trump, his company and his attorneys have been inundated with subpoenas, relating to both the district attorneys’ criminal investigation and a civil investigation into Mr. Trump’s financial statements by the prosecutor. General of New York, Letitia James. According to the order released Tuesday, a company representative testified in January 2021 to having successfully responded to countless subpoenas in the past. But in March, prosecutors told the court that a number of the requested documents had not been turned over.

The October contempt trial was kept secret because it related to subpoenas issued by a grand jury, whose proceedings are sealed. The grand jury remained active after the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg, were indicted for crimes in July 2021.

More than a year later, Mr. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to the tax evasion scheme, in which he and other executives were compensated with off-the-books benefits. The company declined to plead guilty and the case went to trial in October. Last week, the company, specifically two of its companies, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corp. was found guilty of 17 crimes.

Mr Trump was also charged with contempt of court in April as part of Ms James’ civil investigation. Lawyers in his office had charged him with not fully complying with a subpoena and a judge, Arthur F. Engoron, had fined him $110,000. In September, Ms James sued Mr Trump, three of his children and his company, accusing them of overvaluing their assets by billions of dollars.

Contempt of court isn’t the only threat Mr. Trump faces for refusing to hand over documents in a timely manner. Federal prosecutors, in addition to investigating the former president’s removal of sensitive White House documents, are investigating whether he obstructed efforts to recover those documents.

Last week, a federal judge refused to act on a request by federal prosecutors to find staff in Mr. Trump’s post-presidential office for contempt of court, also for failing to comply with a subpoena.

