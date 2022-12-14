CNN poll: Americans have little appetite for Biden-Trump rematch in 2024





There is little appetite for a 2020 rematch in the upcoming presidential election, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, as the majority of registered voters within each party say they would rather see someone new. appointed in 2024.

About 6 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they want their party to nominate someone other than former President Donald Trump in 2024 (62%), while 59% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they would like to see someone other than President Joe Biden at the top of their ticket in the next presidential election. When pressed, however, a majority of Republican-aligned voters who say they would like someone other than Trump to win the nomination indicate they would ultimately vote for him if he emerges as the nominee. . flag bearer. An even larger majority of voters aligned with Democrats with similar opposition to Biden, as their party’s nominee says they would vote for him in a general election if he won their party’s primary.

Support for another Trump bid for president among Republican-aligned voters has fallen in three CNN polls on the topic this year. In January, the poll found a nearly even split: 50% said they hoped Trump would be the nominee and 49% wanted someone else. In July, 44% wanted Trump to be the party’s nominee, and now 38% say the same.

The biggest drops in support for a Trump offer came among older Republican-aligned voters (from 55% of Republicans and Republicans 65 or older supporting a Trump offer in January to 37% in favor of an offer now), white voters with college degrees (from 31% supporting Trump in January to 16% now) and those who describe themselves as very conservative (from 65% behind a Trump offer to 42% now).

Of those who want someone other than Trump to be the nominee, 47% have a specific alternative candidate in mind, including 38% who chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. No other potential candidate was nominated by more than 1%. The survey also finds that DeSantis’ preference among Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters overall outpaces former presidents’ ratings: 74% view DeSantis favorably and 7% unfavorably, while 63% view Trump favorably and 28 % an unfavorable opinion.

Despite lukewarm support for Trump to win the nomination, the survey finds the former president would likely enjoy majority support among Republican-aligned voters in the general election if he emerges as the party’s nominee. About two-thirds of those who want someone else to be the nominee also say they would definitely (36%) or probably (30%) vote for Trump if he became the party’s nominee. In total, about 8 in 10 Republican-aligned voters want Trump to be the nominee (38%) or say they would likely vote for him if he won the party sign (41%).

About half of Republican-aligned voters (52%) say Trump had a good effect on the Republican Party, compared to 69% who held this view in March 2021. A third (33%) say he had a bad effect, and 15% that it didn’t make much difference.

The share of Democrat-aligned voters who would like to see Biden as their party’s nominee has rebounded somewhat from the low point reached in CNN polls this summer, when just 25% said they wanted Biden as the nominee. . Still, fewer people now say they would like Biden to be the nominee (40%) than they felt in January (45%).

Compared to January, there was a stronger increase in support for nominating someone other than Biden among Democratic-aligned voters of color (from 43% to 53%) than among white voters ( 57% to 63%) and among independents who lean toward the Democratic Party (60% to 77%) than self-identified Democrats (48% to 53%). Younger Democratic-aligned voters are also significantly less supportive of a Biden-led presidential ticket than older voters (74% of those under 35 would like to see someone else at the top of the ticket, compared to just 43% of those aged 65). or older).

Of Democrats who say they would like someone else as the party’s nominee, nearly three-quarters (72%) say they have no one in mind in particular. Of those who nominate another candidate, 5% cite Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 4% California Governor Gavin Newsom, 4% Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 3% Vice President Kamala Harris and 2% Sen. Mass. Elizabeth Warren.

Bidens’ favor among his supporters outweighs the favorable views of two other Democrats who are possible candidates for the presidential nomination: Harris and Newsom. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent voters, 83% have a favorable opinion of Biden and 11% an unfavorable opinion. Harris gets a 66% favored rating, with 14% having an unfavorable opinion, and Newsom a 45% favorable rating with 9% unfavorable and 46% having no opinion on him.

Even Democrats who don’t fully agree with a Biden bid for a second term still widely say they would back him if he became the party’s nominee. Of the 59% of Democratic-aligned voters who would prefer another nominee, about half, 51%, say they would definitely vote for Biden if he became the nominee and another 28% say they would likely support him. A total of 86% of Democrats back Biden for the nomination or say they would likely vote for him in the general election if he were the nominee.

A slim majority of Democratic-aligned voters, 53%, consider Biden had a good effect on the Democratic Party, while 9% say he had a bad effect and 38% say he didn’t. didn’t make much difference.

More broadly, however, the poll suggests that a bid for Biden for a second term could start on shaky ground. Almost two-thirds of Americans say the president does not deserve re-election (62%), while only 37% say he does. Republicans and Republican supporters almost unanimously agree that he should not be re-elected (94% say he does not deserve a second term). Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 70% say the president deserves a second term, 28% that he doesn’t. Bidens’ sharpest critics within the party are again his party’s youngest members: Only 56% of under-35s who align themselves with the Democratic Party say Biden deserves a second term, compared to 80% among those 50 or older who are Democrats or Democrats.

At the same time, the poll finds several measures of Bidens’ popularity are improving. The overall favorable opinions of the president amount to 42% favorable to 52% unfavorable. It’s a negative note, but a turn towards the positive since this summer when only 36% had a favorable opinion. Results from the same poll released earlier this week showed a slight increase in Bidens’ approval rating, from 41% just before the election to 46% now. Beyond those two measures, nearly two-thirds of adults say they see Bidens’ views and policies as generally mainstream (63%) rather than too extreme (37%), much like a CNN poll at the end of summer 2021.

Trump has seen no such change in his favorability rating. Only 31% in the new poll rate him positively, the smallest share to do so since before he was elected president, while 60% hold an unfavorable opinion. And a large majority say they see Trump’s views and policies as too extreme 68% say so, including 45% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, while just 32% see the former president as generally dominant .

This CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from December 1-7 among a random national sample of 1,208 adults drawn from a probability panel. Surveys were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results from the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 points; it is larger for subgroups.

