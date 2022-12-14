Mark Feygin: China is not an ally, but the master of Moscow

Putin needs a “roof” in the person of Xi Jinping. However, will China provide such a guarantee to the Russian Federation?

China has nothing to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin, so Putin’s talks with Xi Jinping will not take place in the near future.

This was stated in an interview with TSN.ua by Russian opposition leader, human rights activist and lawyer Mark Feygin.

Moscow would generally like to meet Xi Jinping. Putin does not only need alliance and cooperation in war. He wants to show that one of the main states meets him normally. And he has normal relations and a roof over Beijing. He needs it But China does not need to reinforce Putin with its “roof”, Feygin noted.

China talks to Washington, US President Joe Biden.

“This is the negotiating side. And who is Putin?.. Dependent side, not negotiator. What to talk to him about?.. He has to do what he is told. And if he doesn’t, then it’s is already his problem”. I think there can be no question of any meeting before the end of the year. The meeting is only possible for one, so that Putin says, they say, that’s it, I admit, I’m going. Then the meeting is possible. Otherwise, the discussion is pointless. added the lawyer.

According to him, a meeting with the leader of the People’s Republic of China would add diplomatic points to Putin, but “no one is going to share points with him”.

Putin is an outcast. But he still doesn’t want to believe it. China is not an ally; China is the master of Moscow. And if you don’t agree to these terms, then Beijing will.I don’t need you, Feygin said.