PM Modi inaugurates centenary celebrations of sect leader Swaminarayan Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Gujarat





Image source: [email protected] Shatabdi Mahotsava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations (Shatabdi Mahotsava) of Swaminarayan Pramukh sect leader Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also praised the cult leader for treating him like a son. He also recalled a conversation with the late Pramukh Swami when Akshardham Temple faced a terrorist attack in 2002 when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said the latter asked if the CM residence had been damaged because it was close to the temple. Notably, Prime Minister Modi made his second visit to his home state in three days to inaugurate the month-long celebrations. Furthermore, the Prime Minister recalled his special relationship with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, saying that the "great saint", who built many temples around the world, considered him a son. Pramukh Swami Maharaj, according to Modi, sent him a pen with which he signed the candidacy papers to stand for his first election to Rajkot State Assembly. After that he used to send me pens every time to sign nomination papers and he even sent pens in BJP colors when I fought Lok Sabha election in Varanasi, said Modi. Pramukh Swami Maharaj led the BAPS As the fifth spiritual guru, Pramukh Swami Maharaj led the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the most popular of the 16 branches of the Swaminarayan community, between 1950 and 2016. During this period, the sect set up temples in places like Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Auckland, and Sydney. There are Akshardham temples in New Delhi and Gandhinagar and another will open soon in New Jersey. About Swaminarayan Sampraday The Swaminarayan Sampraday is a Vaishnavite movement born in the early 18th century, reaffirming the values ​​of the "Hindu Sanatan dharma". The cult leader is considered very powerful and has an iron grip on his followers of over 10 lakh. The sixth and current head of the Sampraday is Mahant Swami Maharaj, 89. While the sect attracts followers of all faiths and castes, the Patidar community is tied to the upper echelons of the sect. It is essential that state politicians have the blessing of the spiritual leader of BAPS, a political observer said. It should be mentioned here that the more than 800 saints associated with BAPS across the world do not have any kind of interaction with women, even through distant modes of communication like email.

