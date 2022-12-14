Boris Johnson’s adviser plans to tell it all in new book





A The Downing Street adviser who suddenly resigned from government last year is set to reveal his reasons for leaving in a new book. Samuel Kasumu, who was an adviser to Boris Johnson, quit No10 last spring amid a row over a controversial report which said the UK was not systematically racist. He has never fully revealed his reasons for leaving but yesterday announced his new book, The Power of the Outsider. There he will share the details of his experience. Kasumu is a frontrunner to be the Conservative candidate in the upcoming London mayoral election. He thinks his party should focus less on culture wars and more on housing. A source close to Kasumu told The Londoner: Samuel thinks the time for the modernization of the Conservative Party will return and he wants to be at the center of that. The one who wears the pants Emma Thompson / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Read more Emma Thompson plays terrifying director Miss Trunchbull in the new version of Matilda, but lost the power to scare her young co-stars when her pants fell off during filming. The stage kids couldn’t stop laughing, she said at a talk at the Richmond German School last night for her book, Jims Spectacular Christmas. I kept saying Shut up everyone. I’m Miss Trunchbull and I’m scary! she said but in vain. Fours a crowd Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA) / PA wire Four Conservative prime ministers were at a conservative Friends of Israel luncheon this week, neatly seated at different tables. Rishi Sunak spoke, watched by Liz Truss (whom he replaced), Boris Johnson (whom he dismissed) and Theresa May. Sunak praised his predecessors for fighting anti-Israel bias, said he would make it illegal for Britons to boycott Israel and announced a trip there next year. Auction houses turn to List B London auction houses were once known for selling works by Old Masters such as Rubens and Canaletto. But a mix of Brexit and changing tastes led to a market crash, with New York now the new hub. Sothebys must make the most of B-plus paints, the dejected Art Newspaper reports. It’s not so bad, though: they sold a painting by Titian for around 10 million last week. last night in town

Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service Nil Rodgers Dave Benet/Getty Images The Academy Screening of “The Voice Of Dust & Ash” – VIP Arrivals Chris Martin and Mandana Biscotti Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Dior is hosting a special screening of “The Good Nurse” in London Eddie Redmayne David Bennett Launch of the collaboration between Ellesse and Michael Kors Ski in London Emilie Boateng David Bennett ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Gala Screening Arrivals Ruth Wilson Getty Images

Musician Nile Rodgers looked chic as he played a Christmas carol concert in Chelsea in aid of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins last night. Also in town was Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who went to see American director Mandana Biscottis’ film about Iranian music on the South Bank. In Soho, Dior hosted a screening of Eddie Redmaynes film The Good Nurse while Emilia Boateng toasted a new ski range from Ellesse and Michael Kors at the Trafalgar Hotel. At the BFI, Ruth Wilson went to a screening of Philip Pullman’s new series His Dark Materials. Pullman called his casting utterly amazing

