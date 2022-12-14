EU commemorates 45 years of diplomatic relations with Southeast Asian countries





The European Union and Southeast Asian countries commemorated 45 years of diplomatic relations on Wednesday at a summit overshadowed by political distractions in Europe, ranging from the war in Ukraine to a corruption scandal. EU leaders welcomed their counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in a nod to Asia’s economic rise. But the meeting came amid mounting challenges for Europe’s 27-nation bloc and a day before its own final summit of the year. We need to make sure we have a strong position in our relations with ASEAN, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters in Brussels. We are talking about global supply chains. We are talking about growth potential. The EU is seeking to expand trade and investment with much of the world, especially emerging economies, after being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the war in Ukraine has added to Europe’s economic headwinds and put the bloc at risk of recession. Disrupted Russian energy supplies have affected financial markets and fueled inflation, driving up the consumer cost of everything from food to heating. Along with finding new energy sources abroad and at home, the EU plans to spend extra money to help European companies cope with high fuel prices and counter a wave of US subsidies. But the blocs are struggling to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, and a corruption case in the European Parliament distracted attention from Wednesday’s one-day EU-ASEAN summit. French President Emmanuel Macron, who flew to Qatar to watch France’s semi-final match against Morocco at the World Cup on Wednesday night, did not attend the event. On the side of the 10 nations of ASEAN, the head of the Burmese junta Min Aung Hlaing was absent because the EU refused to invite him. Other ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The members, which together represent 660 million people, rank among the world’s top 10 economies. High on the agenda was a push for deeper infrastructural ties between the EU and ASEAN. Europe has announced 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for projects in the ASEAN region under its Global Gateway program, which is something of a European response to the Chinese initiative “the belt and the road”. In the globalized world we live in today, it is very important that we are connected to like-minded countries, said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Both sides also focused on creating more clean energy to fight climate change and deepening economic relations through increased trade. A push from the EU more than a decade ago for a free trade agreement with ASEAN as a whole has given way to targeted agreements with individual members. The EU has negotiated trade pacts with Singapore and Vietnam and is in talks with Indonesia on a similar deal. European free trade negotiations with Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines are suspended. Trade is a powerful tool to promote growth and rapprochement between our regions, said Charles Michel, who chairs the EU leaders’ meetings. Our trade agreements with Vietnam and Singapore have already boosted our trade together and continue to help drive our recovery.

