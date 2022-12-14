The Donald Trump Company was secretly held in contempt for obstructing the Chicago Tribune investigation





The Donald Trump Company obstructed a grand jury investigation last year by repeatedly failing to provide timely evidence, leading to a secret contempt finding and a $4,000 fine, according to the Court records made public on Tuesday.

The Trump Organization was found to have willfully disobeyed four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders, to the detriment of Manhattan prosecutors who were ill-prepared to interview witnesses, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said.

The subpoenas, issued in March, April, May and June 2021, preceded the Trump Organizations July 2021 indictment for criminal tax evasion for helping executives avoid taxes on benefits paid by the company. The company was convicted this month and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.

The contempt fine of $4,000 was the maximum allowed by law.

This is yet another kerfuffle involving Trump and allegations of mishandling or withholding of records. In April, a judge scorned Trump and fined him $110,000 for his slow response to a subpoena issued by the New York attorney general. The former president has also been investigated for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Merchan vaguely referenced Trump Organizations’ contempt proceedings while presiding over the company’s criminal trial, saying he would wait until the end of the proceedings to unseal records related to an unspecified proceeding held last week. last year.

That proceeding turned out to be the Trump Organizations closed-door contempt trial on October 7, 2021, and Merchans partially redacted a 28-page decision finding the company in contempt, which it issued on December 8, 2021.

While the company’s name was blacked out in the court filing released on Tuesday, the details of the ruling and how it was unsealed by the judge made it clear who was involved.

Manhattan prosecutors, frustrated with the company’s lack of compliance, had sought coercive penalties of $60,000 a day, Merchan said.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization argued that the company had provided a steady stream of documents, at one point totaling more than 3.5 million pages of documents, but Merchan said that was just enough to fend off the request for prosecution penalties without ever fully meeting any of the deadlines.

When challenged (the company) provided one excuse after another, Merchan wrote. Sometimes he claimed that it was impossible to meet the deadlines because the requests were too voluminous, too general or vague. On other occasions, he blamed delays and omissions on human error or technical glitches.

In the recently concluded tax evasion trial, two Trump Organization corporations were found guilty on Dec. 6 of charges including conspiracy and falsifying business records. Sentencing is scheduled for January 13. The defense said it would appeal. Trump himself was not tried.

The company’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, previously pleaded guilty to charges of manipulating the company’s books to illegally reduce his taxes on $1.7 million in employee benefits such as an apartment in Manhattan and luxury cars. He testified in exchange for a promised five-month prison sentence.

