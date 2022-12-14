Imran will announce the date of dissolution of the assemblies on December 17





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said on Wednesday he would announce a date to dissolve the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies on December 17.

“I have completed my consultation process with the party. On December 17, I will give the date [to dissolve assemblies]“, he said at a press conference.

He said that after the dissolution of the two assemblies, 70% of Pakistan would go into “electoral mode”.

“Wisdom says they should call elections, but the interests of these thieves and Pakistan do not align. The thieves will flee the country because their wealth is abroad. They have no interest in organizing elections. They know they will lose,” he said. referring to his political adversaries.

Imran urged institutions including the military and the judiciary to play their part in moving Pakistan towards free and fair elections if they were worried about the country.

“There’s no way out of this quicksand. Ask any expert and they’ll tell you you need political stability to get the economy moving again,” he said.

The PTI leader feared there would be chaos if there were no free and fair elections in Pakistan. “We already have political instability. The thieves are trying to disqualify me or prevent me from participating in the elections. I am here and I will continue to fight. They will use the ECP, FIA or NAB for a technical knockout. “

Dismissing the impression that the PTI wanted establishment support, Imran said he didn’t need anyone’s help. “General Bajwa interfered in politics. During these months, he was openly against us. People were forced to make statements against me,” he added.

Criticizing the human rights situation in the country, he said what happened to veteran journalist Arshad Sharif, journalist Jamil Farooqi, Senator Azam Swati and others was there for everyone to see. .

“I was against Musharraf’s martial law but I have never seen such human rights abuses that I saw during General Bajwa’s tenure,” he said, adding that the most major federal party of Pakistan was intentionally targeted and attempts were made to weaken it.

“Just on a tweet, what did they do to Azam Swati. Everyone knows General Bajwa gave NRO 2. They told us to forget about responsibility and focus on economy,” a- he added.

Imran said Swati was beaten in front of his grandchildren and his wife received an objectionable video. “Does this happen in a civilized society or country,” he asked.

The head of the PTI said he knew who had attempted to assassinate him. However, he added that he could not register the FIR according to his wishes despite being a former prime minister.

“If I can’t [lodge an FIR as per my wish], that can? This is the human rights situation in Pakistan. We say the IIOJK has human rights issues, but what are we doing here? If judges do not protect our fundamental rights, who will?” he remarked.

Imran said when he criticizes Musharraf, it does not mean he is attacking the whole institution. Likewise, he added that when he strikes General Bajwa, he does not criticize the army.

