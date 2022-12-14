EDITORIAL: Xi squanders China’s reputation





The impressive growth of the Chinese economy since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (), lifted millions of Chinese out of poverty, has run out of steam. Overseas, the country’s image as a good international citizen has all but been erased. This leaves China at risk of losing its international friends and the party of breaking its unspoken contract with its citizens: Stay out of politics, and we’ll take care of you. Cracks in the facade of CCPs in terms of competence at home and reliability abroad have become increasingly apparent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, geopolitically speaking, should go down in history as a watershed moment for China. While the pandemic has exposed the cracks, their roots lie in the direction Chinese President Xi Jinping () has taken the country since his ascension to the post of CCP general secretary in 2012. It remains to be seen how disastrous the Xis zero COVID-19 policy will prove, although we are already seeing the beginnings of a human catastrophe as the virus unleashes on a largely ill-prepared healthcare system to add to the economic devastation. that the disease has already caused. After Chinese people took to the streets to demand an end to the policy, the government quickly began lifting the restrictions. The abruptness of the policy change, coupled with questionable timing, would surely lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths. Just a few weeks ago, the government said it would persist with this policy and that Chinese people were lucky to live in the country because the CCP would not sacrifice them in the name of reopening the economy. After widespread protests, Xi had no choice but to compromise. Now he risks adding fleeting deaths to the ravaged economy. Xi also planned to elevate China’s economy and standing in the world by developing an independent, advanced and self-sufficient semiconductor manufacturing industry. Chips are essential components of equipment required for nearly every aspect of life, and the ability to produce them, or gain access to purchase them, is economically crucial and a matter of national security. This dream, too, is in tatters. The globalization of the semiconductor supply chain, necessitated by geographic specialization that fosters innovation and lowers costs, means that no one country can access all parts of the chip manufacturing process, these are raw materials, technical know-how, essential equipment or production facilities. This means that chip production, certainly for the foreseeable future, is a collaborative effort between responsible partners who enjoy mutual trust. Under Xi, the CCP squandered that trust and isolated China, leading to a US-led consortium of countries restricting exports of advanced chips and chipmaking machinery to China, despite objections local businesses reluctant to see this market cut off. Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the ranks of this consortium and, with their cooperation, China would no longer be able to purchase the equipment needed to produce advanced chips. Perhaps Xi will now see the wisdom of being a good international citizen and cultivating the international goodwill, trust and access to soft power that would entail. By his incompetence and pride, he risked anger at home and isolation abroad. If the world needed to see further evidence that Taiwan and China were two separate entities, it need look no further than that.

