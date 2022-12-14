Turkey: Erdogan’s most popular political rival sentenced to prison and banned from politics





A Turkish court has sentenced President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his most formidable rival and the sitting mayor of his biggest city, to 31 months in prison and banned from entering politics. Ekrem Imamoglu, a leading opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) figure and popular politician who regularly scores higher in the polls than Mr Erdogan, was found guilty of insulting election officials during his election campaign controversy of 2019. The prison sentence will probably not be carried out even if the decision is upheld by an appeals court because it is below a three-year sentence threshold. But the political ban, which would come into effect after the appeals process is exhausted, could effectively incapacitate Mr Erdogan's most popular rival ahead of crucial presidential elections in June 2023. The incumbent voted poorly due to the dire state of the Turkish economy. Mr Imamoglu was found guilty of calling members of Turkey's Supreme Election Commission fools after he voted to overturn his narrow March 2019 election victory over a candidate from the Justice and Democratic Party. development (AKP) of Mr. Erdogans, Binali Yildirim. Mr. Imamoglu won a rematch in June 2019 against Mr. Yildirim by an even bigger margin. Critics in Turkey and abroad have accused Mr Erdogan and his allies of filling Turkish courts with AKP supporters and using the justice system as a political weapon. An October 2022 report by the European Union said the judiciary continues to systematically target members of opposition parties in parliament and described a systemic lack of independence of the judiciary and undue pressure on judges and the prosecutors. Turkish courts have also imprisoned Selahattin Demirtas, a leader of the Kurdish-born left-wing People's Democratic Party, and Osman Kavala, a dissident philanthropist on what international observers said were trumped up charges. The Ankara government insists that the Turkish judicial system is fair. Ironically, Mr. Erdogan's political rise was spurred by his imprisonment at the hands of the country's rulers in 1997, when he was mayor of Istanbul. Mr. Imamoglu and his supporters were defiant. A handful of individuals cannot withdraw the authority granted by the people, Mr Imamoglu said in a meeting with opposition figure Meral Aksener which was published online. With God's permission, we will become stronger. Supporters of Ekrem Imamoglu demonstrate in Istanbul on Wednesday Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the CHP and another potential rival of Mr. Erdogan, called the decision a murder of justice, in a video posted online. The CHP will not back down against tyrants, said Mr Kilicdaroglu, who was in Berlin for a conference. We have sworn to bring the country out of this darkness. I promise my nation to defeat this miserable plotter. Opponents of Mr Erdogan have formed a coalition of six liberal, nationalist, centrist and Islamist parties ahead of the 2023 elections. But they have yet to decide on a presidential candidate in an election that will hinge on discontent voters with regard to the economy and the political participation and preferences of ethnic Kurds, who have often acted as a key constituency in Turkish politics.

