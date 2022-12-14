Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations, hails him as a reformer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the late sect leader Swaminarayan Pramukh Swami Maharaj in Ahmedabad. (Picture: Twitter)

By Press Trust of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Swaminarayan sect leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj as a reformer who dedicated his life to the selfless service of others and recalled his long association with the late saint, who he said helped him treated like a son.

Recalling his conversation with Pramukh Swami Maharaj when the Akshardham temple faced a terrorist attack in September 2002 when he was chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said the former asked if the CM residence was affected. because it was near the temple.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the late leader of BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) with the current leader of the sect, Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Modi, who was in Ahmedabad on Monday to witness the swearing-in of Bhupendra Patel as chief minister for a second term, made his second visit to his home state in three days to inaugurate the month-long celebrations .

Modi, during his speech, recalled his special relationship with Pramukh Swami Maharaj and said he was treated like a son by the saint who built many temples across the world.

The pen with which I signed my first nomination papers to contest my first Rajkot Assembly elections was sent to me by Pramukh Swami Maharaj. After that, he sent me pens every time to sign the nomination papers and he even sent me pens in the colors of the BJP flag, green and orange, when I went to fight for the elections ( Lok Sabha) from Varanasi in 2014,” the prime minister said.

When the terrorist attack took place on the Akshardham temple (in September 2002), I called Pramukh Swami Maharaj, who was not agitated by the attack and asked me if the residence of the chief minister was affected because it was near the temple, he said.

Modi said the revered saint was the first to call him when he went, together with Bharatiya Janata party stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi, to deploy the tricolor in Kashmir (as part of the BJP’s Ekta Yatra released in 1992) and inquired about his welfare.

The PM hailed the saint as a reformer who throughout his life served others and taught the same to his followers.

Modi said that Pramukh Swami Maharaj taught him to be of service to people and to guide him at every opportunity.

He recalled that the spiritual leader used to send him a pair of kurtas and pajamas every year and this practice continued for 40 years.

Bhramvihari Swami of BAPS sect said Pramukh Swami Maharaj treated Modi as his son and always cared about him.

Once in a meeting between the two, when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he (Modi) told him (Pramukh Swami) that he wanted to leave everything and become a monk. To which, Pramukh Swami had said that he should never give up as the future of the country depends on him, Bhramvihari Swami said while addressing the assembly.

‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar’, the makeshift town built for the centenary celebrations, spans 600 acres and houses insightful exhibits and programs free to visitors.

The inauguration ceremony began with the chanting of Vedic mantras and the puja of Sant Dwar, the majestic 380-foot-wide gateway honoring India’s great sages and saints.

Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and leading BAPS Swamis Swaminarayan Sanstha also attended the ceremony.

As the fifth spiritual guru, Pramukh Swami Maharaj led BAPS, the most popular of the 16 branches of the Swaminarayan community, between 1950 and 2016.

During this period, the sect set up temples in places like Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Auckland, and Sydney. There are Akshardham temples in New Delhi and Gandhinagar and another will open soon in New Jersey.

The Swaminarayan Sampraday is a Vaishnavite movement born at the beginning of the 18th century, reaffirming the values ​​of the Hindu “sanatan dharma”.

The cult leader is considered a very powerful figure and is immensely popular among his thousands of followers. The sixth and current head of the Sampraday is Mahant Swami Maharaj, 89.

While the sect attracts followers of all faiths and castes, the Patidar community is tied to the upper echelons of the religious group. It is essential that state politicians have the blessing of the spiritual leader of BAPS, a political observer said.

Several highly skilled professionals, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), have taken a break from their routine work to serve as volunteers at Pramukh Swami’s centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad.