Trump’s ‘Pyramid Scheme’ trial set for 2024 election year





About six years after it was originally filed, a federal lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme will finally go to trial at the start of a presidential election year.

U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield officially set a trial date in the case for Jan. 29, 2024, a date earlier than the former president had hoped but later than his opponents would have liked.

First filed anonymously in 2018, the lawsuit alleges that the Trump Corporation promoted a multi-level marketing scheme better known as a pyramid scheme through ACN Opportunity, LLC, which trades as name of American Communications Network. The four named plaintiffs, suing in a proposed class action, have since agreed to go public. The case, which will finally see a jury more than half a decade after its initial filing, has faced repeated delays following attempts to dismiss the case and publicly disclose its plaintiffs.

They claim Trump should be held accountable for lending his and his family’s name to a pyramid scheme through endorsements on The Celebrity Apprentice, and the lawsuit includes advertisements embedded in the show, including one states, “Personally endorsed by renowned entrepreneur and multi-billionaire Donald J. Trump.

At the time, Trump had yet to add the job of US president to his resume.

The plaintiffs, led by attorney and frequent Trump litigation opponent Roberta Kaplan, had sought to avoid an election-year trial.

Shortly after Trump announced his intention to run again, Kaplan requested an October 2023 trial date “before primary contests and other campaign-related events begin in earnest.”

“Plaintiffs have no desire to interfere with the upcoming campaign and are aware that, if the timeline in this case extends into 2024, Defendants will likely use, as they have done in the past, the campaign as a basis for asking for more time. Setting a trial date now will provide certainty and avoid such a delay later,” Kaplan wrote in a four-page letter dated Nov. 21, shortly after Trump said his “Furthermore, aligning the summary judgment briefing with the class certification briefing makes sense, given that discovery will be complete and there is no reason to wait.”

Calling Trump’s cross-examination during the trial “critical,” Kaplan said campaign events would likely begin in earnest in January or February 2024.

She noted that the same thing happened in 2016 during a class action lawsuit against the now-closed Trump University when the then-candidate’s lawyers requested a post-election date.

“The same handwriting is on the wall for this case,” Kaplan said.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that an October 2023 trial date would interfere with another lawsuit against the former president and his family: the fraud suit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently due be tried in state court the same month.

“Plaintiffs’ original request for an October 2023 trial date is nothing more than an ill-fated attempt to interfere with another case in which my partner and I are attorneys for Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump. , who are also the defendants in this case,” attorney Clifford F. Robert wrote in a response letter.

He claimed that Kaplan’s concerns about a future delay were based on “nothing more than speculation, guesswork and conjecture”.

In her order on Tuesday, the judge warned that there would be no further delay.

“The trial date is firm, as the trial is scheduled well in advance to accommodate the availability indicated by the parties in their letters,” Schofield wrote in his Tuesday order.

Both parties estimate that the trial will last two to four weeks.

