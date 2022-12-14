Donald Trump Reacts To Mike Leach’s Death: ‘Incredible Patriot’ – OutKick





Donald Trump has released a heartfelt statement on the passing of Mike Leach.

The former Mississippi State football coach, who was an avowed fan of the 45th President of the United States, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Trump thinks the world has lost a big-hearted titan.

Mike Leach has died aged 61. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Mike Leach was an incredible patriot and coach, with a big heart for our country and for football. From the start, Mike was part of the MAGA team, because he believed in our great American dream, something that he lived and helped others achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and his family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by all of us,” Trump announced Wednesday. morning.

Former President Donald Trump reacts to the death of Mike Leach. Leach died after suffering a heart attack.

There is no doubt that many people share the same thoughts as Donald Trump regarding the passing of Mike Leach.

Politics aside, just about everyone agrees that Leach was a football coach and there is no doubt that he was a great American with a big heart.

We are talking about a man who could talk all day about pirates or UFOs and then go hang 600 meters passing on a defense.

He has also never shied away from being a fan of Donald Trump. In fact, when Trump first ran for president, Leach was one of the few people in the sports world who openly supported Hillary Clinton.

God bless Mike Leach and his entire family during this incredibly difficult time. Leach won’t be forgotten, and the world seems like a less fun place without him.

