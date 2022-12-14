Politics
Istanbul mayor sentenced to prison for insulting public officials | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan
The court also imposes a political ban on Ekrem Imamoglu, considered a potential opponent of President Erdogan in the upcoming elections.
A Turkish court sentenced the mayor of Istanbul to more than two and a half years in prison for insulting members of the Supreme Electoral Council.
The court on Wednesday also imposed a political ban on Ekrem Imamoglu, a key opposition politician, which could lead to his impeachment in Turkey’s biggest city.
The popular mayor, who belongs to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), is seen as a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The verdict was delivered almost six months before the presidential and legislative elections.
Imamoglu called the punishment political and illegal.
A prison sentence or political ban is expected to be upheld by appeals courts, which could prolong the outcome of the case beyond the elections, which are due to be held in June.
Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said the appeals court can uphold the verdict, overturn it or decide on an entirely different verdict.
But we expect Ekrem Imamoglu, even if he won’t spend a night in jail, to be banned from politics, Koseoglu said. He will ban him from running in the 2024 municipal elections and withdraw his membership of the main opposition party.
Critics have alleged the mayors’ trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Erdogan ahead of the June presidential election.
I spoke to people in the ruling AK [Justice and Development] Gone, and even if they are against Ekrem Imamoglu, they say it will not serve Erdogan, Koseoglu said.
Many argue that the goal is to ban it [Imamoglu] elections, she said.
Stupid comment
Imamoglu was elected mayor in March 2019. His victory was a blow to Erdogan and his AK party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century. The party lobbied to annul the results of municipal elections in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.
The challenge resulted in a repeat election a few months later, which Imamoglu won by a wider margin.
Imamoglu has been accused of insulting senior officials after he described the cancellation of the first mayoral election as an act of madness. The charge carried a maximum prison sentence of four years.
The mayor denied insulting the members of the electoral council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Soylu called Imamoglu a fool and accused him of criticizing Turkey during a visit to the European Parliament.
Thousands of the mayor’s supporters protested the verdict in front of the municipality building.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the CHP, cut short a visit to Germany to return to Turkey and support Imamoglu.
During the trial, the court heard testimony from Imamoglus press officer Murat Ongun and another aide who confirmed that the mayor’s remarks were in response to Soylu.
Either before or after this event, or even on May 6 [2019] when the elections were cancelled, I did not hear any negative comments from Ekrem Imamoglu regarding [Supreme Electoral Council] members, news website T24 quoted Ongun as saying. All his statements were made to political figures.
But in a video posted to social media, Soylu insisted the mayor’s comments were directed at council members, who nullified the election.
The outcome of the 2023 elections is seen as dependent on the ability of the CHP and other opposition parties to unite forces around a single candidate to challenge Erdogan and the AK Party, which has ruled Turkey for two decades.
