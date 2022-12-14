Reviews | Trump made a huge mistake announcing early





A movement that was supposed to show its strength shows its weakness; a decision intended to exclude other candidates from the race is an invitation to participate to other candidates; a decision that was meant to notify his continued dominance over the party points to its potential end.

He was eclipsed as an internet troll by Elon Musk and as a vote-collector by Ron DeSantis.

He managed to get the worst of both worlds, he was largely invisible at the same time he was embroiled in several damaging controversies.

His midterm reviews got even worse, with the final and resounding defeat of one of his most prized political projects, Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff.

And Trump’s entry hasn’t boosted his poll numbers, or even stabilized them. He continues to slide against DeSantis, with a USA Today/Suffolk poll showing him trailing the Florida Governor 56-33 in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup and a new Wall Street Journal poll showing DeSantis beating Trump 52- 38.

In short, it’s hard to imagine how Trump could have had a worse month-long run. Ordinarily one could say, to exaggerate to emphasize the point, that it could have been worse if he had dined with a Nazi but, of course, he did too.

It is still early and premature to count it. Republicans are still scared of him, and we still can’t tell if the only potential candidate to show strength against him, DeSantis, will run, or how he’ll fare once in the race, especially in a potentially crowded.

If Trump is to win the nomination, it will involve recovering from his disastrous announcement and its aftermath. He clearly believed that the act of announcing in itself would be enough to cement his top dog status.

It was wrong, and it meant he never thought about the rather crucial question, so you’re a candidate now, what are you going to do?

There was no media blitz. There was no tour of the country. There was no unifying policy or theme deployment. It was Trump sitting at Mar-a-Lago, like before, going from one silly controversy to another.

If it’s too early to overdo it in the polls, Trump is still in a particularly vulnerable position. Let’s assume that the latest surveys are in the ballpark stage. It’s one thing to be left behind if you’re a new figure on the national scene who still has room to grow; it’s another if you have a universal name identifier and everyone already has an extremely well-formed view of you.

It’s going to be difficult for Trump to find a second act, when his act hasn’t changed since 2015. Besides, even if he claims to have turned over a new leaf, who at this point is going to believe him?

It has no easy-to-use levers to change the narrative. It’s not like he can have a good legislative session next year like the governors who plan to run, or use his executive powers to pick useful fights.

He cannot deliver speeches in the Senate, fight legislative battles, or seek high-profile confrontations with witnesses during congressional testimony.

There probably aren’t even any exciting new events he can organize to get the attention of voters or the media. His signature, of course, are his rallies. They were fresh and new in 2015 and 2016, and quite powerful throughout his presidency and immediately afterwards. Now they’re as old and familiar as a Rolling Stones concert.

What has been most damaging to Trump is that association with him in general and Stop the Steal campaign denial in particular has proven politically toxic mid-term.

Other Republicans can avoid this folly in the future. But not Trump.

He is able to make some adjustments. He dropped the birth speech in 2016. But he’s much more personally invested in the idea that the 2020 election was stolen. It involves the emotionally charged question of whether or not he really is a loser, and even if he stopped talking affirmatively about the election, he would still have to answer questions about it.

His possible exogenous events could help him. Maybe an indictment could give him a shot in the arm. I used to think that might get him the nomination. But now that more and more Republicans see it as a problem that he has so much baggage, throwing an indictment precariously at everything else strapped to the roof of Trump’s bus could hurt him.

Yes, Trump had a big bump after finding Mar-a-Lago, but it didn’t last long. After it became clear that he did indeed have classified documents and that the case was, at best, more complicated than the initial narrative of an out-of-control and politically vindictive FBI suggested, Trump’s rebound escalated. faded.

If Trump isn’t a winner, and not fresh and interesting, and not so ideologically distinct from other Republicans like DeSantis, the case for him starts to get awfully tenuous.

These things would have been true even if Trump hadn’t announced, but if he hadn’t walked in, people would have wondered if he instantly looked stronger once he was actually in the running. Now he has decisively answered that question for his opponents in the negative.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/12/14/trump-2024-announcement-mistake-00073902 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos